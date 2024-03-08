“We Grew Up With Our DS’s” – Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced Talk About How Gaming Shaped Their Childhood

In a recent exclusive interview with IGN, actresses Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced spoke about how gaming shaped their childhood. Sydney and Isabela are among the well-known actresses of recent times. They are known for their roles in several popular movies and shows, including Euphoria, The White Lotus, Transformers, Sweet Girl, and Madame Web. However, it was a surprise when both actresses claimed that gaming was something they grew up with.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with IGN for their new movie, Madame Web, both actresses were asked various questions about their childhood and gaming. Surprisingly, although the Euphoria star was athletic and was into sports including soccer baseball, slalom skiing, wakeboarding, and robotics, she claimed that gaming was also a major part of her childhood.

According to Sydney, she grew up with a brother who was a dedicated gamer and would often rope her in as player 2. The actress also claimed they would play the Simpsons game all the time, and even detailed her experience with handheld consoles, stating,



Advertisement

“We grew up with our DS’s”

On the other hand, Isabela Merced talked about her love for the Mario franchise, stating, “I always played Mario. Any Mario like Super Mario Bros.”

Sydney Sweeney has previously featured in a Call of Duty promo

Fans will be surprised to know that Sydney Sweeney has been in a Call of Duty promo previously. In December 2021, the famed actress shared a promotional short video of COD Warzone Pacific on her official Twitter handle. The video started with a close-up of Sydney as a character in the game before the camera panned around to show a raging battle on the war-torn beaches of the Pacific.



Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney acknowledging her love for gaming left her fans shocked and excited. Most marveled at the actress’ talent and mentioned how apart from acting, sports, and her passion for car restoration, Sydney will also be known as an avid gamer from here onwards. Similarly, a commenter exclaimed how such a great and popular actress was a gamer just like him, while others asked if she would join their Call of Duty squads.