Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. in his recent livestream gave his viewers and fans a massive hint about his next world stream destination. For a brief context, IShowSpeed rose to popularity owing to his variety of humorous content on Twitch. However, it was after he joined YouTube and added IRL streaming among others to his content book that he gained a massive boost in fame. It was not for no reason that he was chosen as the winner of the Variety Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy Awards.

After visiting several countries, it is time to visit a new place. During his latest stream, one of his viewers asked him to come to Greece, and Speed assured them of a visit. Using the same context, the streamer announced that he would go somewhere in January 2024. While making sure not to leak the name, he dropped a massive hint for his fans to guess.

He stated, “I will be going somewhere in January in three more days, not in three more days but next month, I will be going somewhere, Chat, I cannot wait, and if you all want a hint on where I am going in January, let me give you all a hint, Number 10, Number 10, chat that is all I am saying it’s 10.” Speed had an evil smirk and excitement on his face finally dropping a hint and keeping his fans guessing.

| WATCH: Speed is going somewhere next month and gives a little hint for the chat pic.twitter.com/mY3xH2J1Pt — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) December 27, 2023

His fans were quick to work out clues and a Twitter user explained how it would be either Brazil or Argentina because keeping in mind IShowSpeed being a football fan, Neymar was number 10 for Brazil or Messi was number 10 for Argentina. Surprisingly, after a few hours of the YouTube livestream, the streaming sensation officially announced on his Instagram page that he was going to start off his 2024 travel stream from Brazil.

| BREAKING: Speed just posted an Instagram story revealing that he’s going to Brazil! pic.twitter.com/mUcdBOKeDw — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) December 28, 2023

IShowSpeed’s travel vlogs have become all the rage with his fans

IShowSpeed started his streaming career with a variety of humorous content including reactions, commentary, live chat, and more. Although he had received massive love previously, him doing IRL streams visiting different countries around the world increased followers, views, and YouTube subscribers. Ever since his first tour, the community had been over him requesting to visit a lot more.

Some of the major locations include Japan, India, Scotland, Portugal, UAE, and further Brazil in January 2024. Every place he has live-streamed from has millions of views and further love and respect from the localities. The streaming sensation was loved not only for his energy and eccentric behavior but also for mixing with the locals, understanding and cherishing the local culture, and having the fullest experience.

IShowSpeed was also able to create some of the most viral moments in his career including renting a girlfriend in Japan, meeting Kim Kardashian and her children, and Neymar in Japan, attending the India-Pakistan cricket match in India, meeting Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal, experiencing thousands of young fans stalking his car in Scotland, and more. Now, fans are excited to see IShowSpeed in Brazil imagining the memories he would create and the celebrities he would meet in the country.