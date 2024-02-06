How Can You Recreate the Super Bowl 2024 in Madden NFL 24?

NFL fans are eagerly looking forward to the Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024. It is one of the biggest sporting events in the United States. However, can the epic Super Bowl clash be witnessed before the official match?

Fans can recreate the Super Bowl 2024 before it happens using Madden NFL 24. It is the latest installment of EA Sports’ American Football franchise and the leading title in its genre. The game features all the official NFL teams, players, and stadiums. So, fans can recreate any official NFL Matchups from this year, including the upcoming Super Bowl.

Fans can even make predictions with a mock-up Super Bowl match in Madden 24. However, these results won’t affect the official match in any manner. However, even though the entire match can be recreated, there is no substitution for the Halftime Show. This year, renowned artists like Usher, Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day, and Tiësto will perform at halftime. So, fans would have to wait for the official match to catch these musical performances.

How to experience the Super Bowl 2024 in Madden NFL 24?

The easiest way to recreate the Super Bowl LVIII is via Exhibition matches, where fans can select the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs to have these two NFL giants face off against each other. Fans can also recreate the entire season with the Franchise mode, where the fans would manage an NFL team. They will have to play through the entire season which culminates in the Super Bowl.

It is unlikely to recreate the exact Super Bowl matchup within the Franchise mode, as fans would only be able to control either the 49ers or the Chiefs and the other finalist would be a random NFL team. At the same time, users can also play as a player of any of the 49ers or Chiefs via Face of Franchise. Similar to the Franchise, the chances of recreating the same matchup as the real-life Super Bowl 2024 are uncertain in this mode. Still, it would be a great experience to witness some Super Bowl action before the real deal.

Readers should also note that there are rumors that NFL Madden 24 might come to the EA Play subscription soon. Once it is officially announced, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to play with this game. Moreover, aside from recreating the Super Bowl LVIII, fans can also try out other modes like the online Ultimate Team mode.