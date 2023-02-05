What was written in the note Tristan Tate placed in the CNN Reporter’s Hands

Tristan Tate recently placed a handwritten note in a CNN reporter’s hand as proof of their innocence. Find out what it says.

When the Tate brothers were moved to the DIICOT headquarters recently, Tristan gave a handwritten note to a CNN reporter. There was something written on an A4 sheet. This whole fiasco happened quickly. As soon as he got out of the van, he addressed the reporter directly, gave her the note, and said,” Take this! Read it!” Denisa Dicu was the reporter who was the one who Tristan gave the note. Let us find out what the note said.

Tristan Tate Passes a Note to CNN Reporter; Here’s What the Note Reads

“The DIICOT evidence against us is for the videos that our friends, Beatrice and Iasmina, were making on TikTok in 2021. That’s Why we are in prison. Ask DIICOT for samples. Ask the judges what influence they have. Tell the world what’s going on. Tristan Tate.” That is what the note said. Andrew Tate also answered some questions from the reporters while being taken to the DIICOT headquarters.

One particular question went like this:

Reporter: Is it a political case?

Is it a political case? Andrew Tate: Of course it is. Everyone knows I didn’t hurt anyone. There is no evidence. It doesn’t show evidence because it doesn’t exist!

These are the recent comments the Tate brothers gave us before heading to the DIICOT headquarters. We do not know how the trial and investigation will go from now, but as soon as we get the latest news, we will keep updating you with it. Andrew’s Twitter account has gathered a lot of attention due to the cryptic tweets he keeps posting while in prison. Click here to check out his Twitter to see what he is telling his followers. Stay tuned to The SportsRush for more news.

