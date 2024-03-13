Shaquille O’Neal Digs Out Old Andrew Tate Video Challenging Jake Paul to $3 Million Fight Amidst Arrest

YouTube boxing has become a favorite among internet users and fans recently, with top players like KSI and Logan Paul turning it into a lucrative opportunity. Interestingly, Andrew Tate was also in talks for a long time to fight Jake Paul. He even shared a video challenging ‘The Problem Child’ in the past. Now, with the Tate brothers facing legal troubles once again, the NBA star, Shaquille O’Neal has reshared the old video of Tate challenging Paul to a $3 million fight.

‘Matrix’, which Tate often talks about, has once again put him in a legal battle, following last year’s ordeal of spending 7-8 months in prison and under house arrest. Meanwhile, as Tate and his brother fight the authorities, Shaq recalls the moment when Tate threw down the challenge to Paul for a lucrative match-up on his Instagram stories.

In the video, Tate challenged Paul, stating that he would put $3 million on the line and wanted Paul to do the same, with the winner taking all the money home. He expressed openness to the fight. However, despite the hype, this fight didn’t materialize due to one reason: Cobra’s legal troubles.

Both Paul and Tate are dominating the headlines now, with “The Problem Child” set to face Mike Tyson soon, while Tate finds himself detained in Romania, this time for a case reopened after almost a decade. Although Paul is gearing up to fight Tyson, it seems the matchup between Tate and Paul won’t happen. The controversial man shared the reason behind this.

Why Andrew Tate can’t fight Jake Paul?

‘Cobra’ earlier talking about the Paul vs his fight stated, that about 4-5 years ago, he wanted to fight him when he wasn’t as famous. Tate believes Paul is the best YouTuber boxer and respects his training. However, due to his legal issues, Tate doesn’t think they’ll fight, given the fact he can’t leave his house. In his words,

“I Don’t think we’re going to fight. Especially due to my legal situation now. I can’t even leave my house“

And now, given that the legal battle has started once again, the fight seems nearly impossible. But it will not surely be the case for Paul, especially considering he is facing Tyson, which also seemed like a wild and unseen matchup.