When did EG last throw: Against Undying at The International 10.It has been 2 days, 10 hours, 57 minutes and 52 seconds since EG last threw.

“When did EG last throw dot com”, is the name of the official website keeping a timer of the Evil Geniuses’ blunder as a meme on the World Wide Web where the Evil Geniuses threw the match suspiciously allowing T1 and OG into knockouts.

Evil Geniuses threw away an easy win and performed yet another 322 dollar play in the Professional Dota 2 circuit. This allowed OG and T1, whose only hope was to progress beyond the group stage was Undying winning against Evil Geniuses.

Though the match was a comeback with exceptional plays from Undying SaberLight, is it a scandal all over again. The reaction from the Gaming community has been that of disdain, disappointment and disbelief.

Oh boy.. this EG Undying game .. intense .. so much on the line. #TI10 #Dota2 — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) October 10, 2021



On 10th October 2021, Evil Geniuses had a group match best of 2 play-offs against Team Undying. After steamrolling SaBerLight’s compatriots in the first match, EG was looking to wrap up the series 2-0.

Following the shameful defeat, Undying Saberlight vowed to take vengeance. His DarkSeer pos 3 Initiator pick incidentally changed the course of the entire game. But we have to also take into account that EG under Fly’s command went in too far into enemy territory causing some unique problems.

Evil Geniuses pulled a teamwide 322 as OG and T1 push through to the next stage of knockouts after group stages

After a decent laning phase, Iceiceice started making rotations with Cr1t using Tidehunter against Team Undying. But after Acquiring Aegis from Roshan’s pit, A lot of mistakes were made. It almost felt like a 1MMR player would make calls in his 3rd game.

After Evil Geniuses over-committed, Undying Saberlight jumped the backlines locking down 4 people including Arteezy. This caused the death of 3 on EG, even though they had a comfortable 7k gold lead before the fight even ensued.

Evil Geniuses then Squandered the chance to kill the Weaver again, the solo dmg dealer on Undying’s side. This allowed Moon Meander’s Io to save and support Timado’s weaver from certain death.



Time after time Arteezy would jump in deep and Iceiceice had to cover his escape leading to multiple deaths. This continued for some time as Timado needed to catch up to Arteezy’s farm.

The Butterfly Effect truly emerged when EG suddenly lost 3 more after Buybacks as Diebacks during High ground defence eventually losing the match. This lead to a 1-1 draw Between Evil Geniuses and Undying. But the repercussions of this result were huge.

OG and T1 found a second chance to prove their worth and we wish they do not squander them

It is yet to be determined precisely by Valve and the Gaming community if Evil geniuses had actually thrown the match for Finance or if it was just a judgemental error. OG congratulated Undying on victory.

Undying SaberLight has been hated in the SEA region because of the sociological nature of tweets stating the gaming skills of the entire region. It has been removed after receiving a bone from T1 Kuku.

Both T1 and OG congratulated Undying, but the future of Evil Geniuses’ reputation is at stake here.

