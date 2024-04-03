“Angel Reese is Not Worth $5 Million”: 1x NBA Champ Explains Why Caitlin Clark Deserved Ice Cube’s Offer

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar and women’s college basketball icon Caitlin Clark will be in the 2024 WNBA Draft pool and will undoubtedly be the top pick. However, the reigning college basketball player of the year has another incredible offer to consider as rapper Ice Cube publicly offered her $5 million to play in the Big 3, a three-on-three basketball league featuring former NBA stars.

A few criticized Ice Cube for not making a similar offer to LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese, who’ll also be in the 2024 WNBA Draft pool. However, retired NBA star Jeff Teague dismissed the rapper’s critics and explained why Clark was the only player to receive the lucrative offer. On the latest episode of the Club 520 Podcast, he said,

“Angel Reese is not worth $5 million. No offense, but Caitlin Clark is worth $5 million… She’s bringing the whole country. Do you know how many people are going to just show up [to the games] for Caitlin Clark? She bringing the whole state.”

Co-host DJ Wells added that Clark is a phenom who will bring eyeballs to the Big 3 which her peers cannot do. While their words may sound harsh, they are spot on. After all, ticket prices for the Hawkeyes games hit record heights as fans flocked to arenas to watch Clark create history in her final season in college basketball.

Clark has broken almost every scoring record in college basketball and has been the sport’s flagbearer for the last two years. She’s among only four college athletes earning over $3 million in NIL deals, per Morningstar, alongside LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and USC guard Bronny James. The Hawkeyes superstar is a sensation unlike any other.

Ice Cube explains $5 million offer to Caitlin Clark

After TMZ leaked the Big 3’s $5 million offer to Caitlin Clark, rapper Ice Cube took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain why the league made her the offer. He claimed that female basketball stars shouldn’t have to travel abroad during the WNBA offseason to make ends meet.

As Brittney Griner learned firsthand, going abroad could be detrimental for WNBA stars in a multitude of ways. During her time in Russia, she was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug smuggling charges after customs officials found vape cartridges with oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. She spent 10 months in the Russian prison system before being brought home after Russia and the US agreed to a prisoner swap, according to the New York Times.

Ice Cube is also trying to cash in on the Caitlin Clark hype, which has reached historic levels. However, when asked about the Big 3’s offer, the Hawkeyes star claimed she’s only focused on leading her school to their first national title in women’s basketball.

Clark will likely turn down the offer, but if she agrees to play, it will undoubtedly push the league to the moon.