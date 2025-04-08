Caitlin Clark Dropping 22 Points in 2 Minutes on a Men’s Squad Resurfaces

The 2025 WNBA season is on the horizon meaning Caitlin Clark will return to action. The reigning Rookie of the Year dominated her first professional basketball season. Despite her excellent performance, it doesn’t eliminate the criticism she receives from men downplaying her skills due to her gender. However, Clark can perform against any competition. Old footage resurfaced of Clark scoring 22 points in two minutes against a men’s squad.

A common practice in women’s sports is to have a men’s practice squad. This approach has been adopted by teams like USC, UCLA, and South Carolina. During Clark’s tenure at Iowa, the Hawkeyes invested in a men’s practice team to participate in scrimmages.

Clark led women’s NCAA Division 1 scoring in each of her four seasons. Her ability to score on all three levels resulted in her becoming a matchup nightmare. Specifically, it’s her outstanding three-point range that captivated the basketball world.

The 6-foot guard attempted at least 8.5 three-pointers in every season in college. Opposing defenses couldn’t prevent her from getting to her spot. The same applied to the men’s practice team. In the previously lost footage, Clark rained down an onslaught of three-pointers on a multitude of defenders.

A lost scrimmage video where Caitlin Clark drops 22 in 2 mins against the Men’s practice squad at Iowa Caitlin Clark is HER pic.twitter.com/z1YfJcq4Na — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 8, 2025

Clark’s confidence is on full display in this clip. In consecutive possessions, she brought up the ball and proceeded to shoot 30-foot and farther shots. No matter how tight the defense played, it didn’t faze her as each shot hit the bottom of the net.

Many consider this performance to be another iconic story of the already many epics of Clark’s illustrious college career. This specific scrimmage changed how Clark viewed how she should the game. The all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history began to extend her three-point range following that moment. The rest is history.

Clark opened up about the scrimmage to David Letterman

Before this footage became available for public consumption, Clark referenced the moment. She sat down for a special interview with David Letterman. During their conversation, she opened up about her out-of-body experience.

The women’s Hawkeyes team were down double-digit points in that specific scrimmage. Clark knew the outcome of the game fell on her shoulders. Only one shot had to go in before the floodgates opened. She isn’t usually shocked during her performances but this one was different.

“It was funny because we had a high school girls’ basketball team there that day,” Clark said. “They were jumping out of their chairs, going crazy. Usually, I never react when I hit a big shot, like in a shocked way. After my fifth three in a row in like a minute, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.'”

“I think I had 22 points in 2 minutes” Caitlin Clark on Iowa’s Iconic scrimmage vs their men’s practice teampic.twitter.com/h3SrIrEum9 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) April 8, 2025



Clark gave those girls a performance for the ages that they will remember for the rest of their lives. She has taken those tremendous offensive flurries and transferred them to her professional career.

The hope is that Clark will continue to expand on her amazing rookie season with plenty of similar performances in her sophomore season.