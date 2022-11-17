HomeSearch

Watch: MJF Says He Loves WWE in Front of Tony Khan After AEW Dynamite Went Off the Air

Rishabh Singh
|Published Nov 17, 2022

MJF cutting a promo on an episode of AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite concluded with MJF standing face-to-face with The AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on 11/16/2022. During the segment, Jon Moxley was attacked by “The Firm”, the group that was employed by MJF to help him secure Diamond Ring and win the Casino Ladder Match. However, MJF cut ties with the group a few weeks ago. When The Firm pounced at the Moxley, MJF stormed toward the ring laying waste to everybody in his path. 

After AEW Dynamite went off the air, MJF got ahold of the microphone and called Tony Khan out to the ring. Let’s not forget that MJF has had a heated past with his boss and once even labeled a “mark”. Friedman had quite a lot to say about the professional wrestling business, WWE, and Tony Khan. 

MJF says he loves WWE

With Tony Khan in the ring, MJF riled up the crowd after lauding Khan for his contribution to the wrestling business. According to Friedman, Tony Khan is why professional wrestling is no longer a monopoly and that he “busts his a** every week” and gets his wrestlers opportunities to showcase their talent in the ring and prove their love for professional wrestling. 

“Without AEW professional wrestling is a monopoly and do not get me wrong, I love WWE, trust me. I love WWE, however, hear me out … your favorite wrestlers don’t get paid properly and don’t eat properly unless Tony Khan makes that alternative.”

Surprisingly, MJF added a little more honesty to his speech and admitted that he loves WWE right in front of his boss Tony Khan.

However, he also insinuated that because WWE isn’t the only wrestling company in the market, wrestling hopefuls have a chance at making it big in the game with better pay in AEW. MJF’s contract expires in 2024. That said, it will be interesting to see if MJF ever decides to head over to WWE in the future. 

MJF subtly takes a dig at CM Punk

During his speech off the air, Friedman subtly took a dig at CM Punk when he said he doesn’t like it when someone comes over to his company and conducts himself unprofessionally. Though MJF didn’t reveal his name, it is still conspicuous that he aimed at Punk for his actions following the All Out media scrum that started mayhem in the company. 

“What I damn sure don’t take lightly is somebody coming into my company, dropping trou, and taking a dump”.

MJF is now booked to face Jon Moxley at the PPV event of Full Gear for the AEW World Championship. After Punk defeated Moxley and left, the title was vacant until it was up for grabs in a match between Moxley and Danielson in which the former emerged as the victor.

