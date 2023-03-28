Despite backstage feud with Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, CM Punk could be back in AEW if Tony Khan wants

CM Punk remains a controversial figure following his recent Instagram post where he revealed that Jon Moxley refused to lose to him at All Out if he did not go along with his pitch for a squash match. He also called Chris Jericho a stooge. All of this comes in the wake of his beef with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. It is believed that this may have all but vanquished his chances at a return to AEW. However, it seems that there may still be a glimmer of hope for the voice of the voiceless.

A new report suggests that the former AEW Champion could return to the promotion if Tony Khan wants him to. Despite not getting along with a majority of the top stars in the promotion, his chances of returning depend on the AEW President, who has the final say on the matter.

Wade Keller, of PWTorch, recently reported that CM Punk and Jon Moxley don’t get along with each other. So much so that they may not even feel comfortable working a promo together. It is not just Moxley who harbors a resentment towards the former AEW Champion.

Several top stars in the company do not want him back in the promotion. Even younger guys who once liked him have had a change of heart.

He said:

“There’s some tension among the top guys. The sentiment is that he’s just not welcomed back. The majority of wrestlers don’t want him back.”

However, Keller noted that Punk could still return to AEW if Tony Khan wanted him to, although at this point Tony Khan seems to have made up his mind even before Punk shared his thoughts on social media.

“One wrestler I talked to outright said that it might not matter what the wrestlers think if Tony Khan wants Punk back. Punk might be brought back.”

“I think it would be difficult before Punk said what he said on Instagram, but I don’t know if the odds of Tony wanting to bring back Punk have changed based on what Punk said.”

The report added that if Tony Khan did decide to bring Punk back, there would be a major pushback from the top stars. Although, it seems very unlikely that the AEW president will risk upsetting the majority of his talent who have been there from day one.

