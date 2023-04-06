Saraya Regrets Saying “A Certain Sentence” About Vince McMahon On Her Debut AEW Promo

Wrestlers complaining about the treatment they received in a company is not a new thing. However, since the arrival of AEW, the whole thing has become a kind of tradition. After leaving WWE for AEW, almost every name has berated the WWE company. Paige, who now goes by the name Saraya in AEW, said something similar about Vince McMahon when she left WWE last year. However, reflecting back on what she said, the former WWE superstar isn’t pleased with her remarks.

During a recent Busted Open Radio episode, Saraya opened up about her time in AEW so far. “The Anti-Diva” shared how it felt to cut a promo after five years. She also revealed that Jon Moxley helped her a lot with her promos.

Saraya regrets taking indirect shots at Vince McMahon in her first AEW promo

Speaking on the show, the former WWE superstar confessed she was asked to say a particular line on her AEW debut. In her first promo, Saraya indirectly slammed Vince McMahon for not listening to her. She said she is happy to finally get a boss who listens to her.

However, looking back on those remarks, the AEW star feels she should have said that. Saraya stated she loves AEW but there was no need to take that low-hanging fruit. She claimed WWE always treated her well and she has always spoken highly of that company.

Saraya also felt that things might have gone smoother if she hadn’t taken shots at Vince McMahon. Her remarks caused a lot of tribalism and also resulted in her getting a negative reaction. The former WWE star admitted that statement is one of those things she wishes she shouldn’t have said back then.

“The one thing I do wish I didn’t say, I got asked to say a certain sentence, the sentence where I was like, ‘Finally, a boss that listens to me’ I wish I didn’t take that low-hanging fruit. I’ve always spoke highly of WWE because they helped me a lot…” Saraya said

The Anti-Diva made her AEW debut last year after WWE chose not to renew her contract

Saraya, p.k.a. Paige, spent a decade in WWE where she held the WWE Divas Championship twice. The Anti-Diva is also the first NXT Women’s champion in WWE history. Unfortunately, in 2018, she had to retire after suffering a neck injury during a house show.

Even though Paige couldn’t wrestle, WWE still kept her under contract and gave her roles that didn’t involve in-ring action. However, last year, she was let go from the company. Vince McMahon chose not to renew her WWE contract which led to her debuting in AEW as Saraya.

During the special Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite last year, The Anyi-Dive was officially “All Elite”. After a couple of months, she also came out of retirement and wrestled her first match since 2017.

