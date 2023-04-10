A Close Friend of Conor McGregor Could Be in Line to Join WWE From MMA After Ronda Rousey

Sep 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor pumps his fist as he walks on the field before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Bellator’s MMA fighter, Dillon Danis could potentially jump to WWE in the future. It’s no surprise to see MMA fighters throw on a pair of boots and step into the squared circle. Pro wrestling has welcomed many MMA fighters in the past. The likes of Ronda Rousey, Rampage Jackson, and Cain Valesquez have been some of the MMA fixtures to grace the ring. Now that WWE is acquired by Endeavor, more fighters are likely to try out wrestling.

Danis has an impressive MMA record of 13-8-0. Aside from his professional success, Danis also happens to be a compelling trash-talker. His mic skills could be the “it factor” that WWE is looking for. Dillon Danis is the training partner of Conor McGregor. Danis was also involved in the Conor Vs Khabib post-fight controversial brawl.

Dillon Danis could potentially sign up with WWE in the future

Ringside News reported that Dillon Danis could be WWE’s next MMA fighter-turner-wrestler. Although the details of his potential deal are limited, both parties reportedly have mutual interest. It is worth noting that Dillon is still under a contract with Bellator. Danis had previously revealed that he has two more fights left on his deal with Bellator and that he aims to finish both in 2023.

Ringside News received information in the past week suggesting that professional MMA Fighter Dillon Danis has shown interest in WWE. Details are pretty limited but it was indicated to us that the feelings are “mutual.” — Steve Carrier (@steve_carrier) April 8, 2023

Interestingly, the 29-year-old would fall under the “under 30 category” in WWE. Wrestlers under 30 hold a significant advantage. If he clicks, he’d have many years of pro wrestling under his belt starting from the young age of 29. Dillon Danis recently grabbed the headlines due to backing out from his boxing match against KSI.

It was reported that Danis withdrew himself a month earlier due to a lack of preparation for the fight. Speaking of KSI, the YouTuber-turned-boxer recently made a surprise appearance at the Grandest Stage of them all.

KSI fails to help Logan Paul win his match against Seth Rollins

KSI made his surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39. While accompanying Logan Paul to the ring, KSI’s identity was concealed under the Prime mascot costume. After interfering in the match, the YouTuber revealed his identity. During the closing moments of the match, the 29-year-old found himself on the receiving end of an accidental frog splash by his business partner, Logan Paul.

