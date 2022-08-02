A little fan of Cody Rhodes misses his star on RAW, the latter replies with an emotional tweet

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes recently responded with a precise but lovely tweet to a cute fan who missed him on Monday Night Raw.

Last Month, while Cody Rhodes was enjoying his second run with WWE, he had to be sidelined following a torn right pectoral muscle. The American Nightmare sorrowed the injury before his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins this year. However, the Raw superstar underwent successful surgery and is expected to be back in nine months. But, it appears, that a cute little fan is already missing Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare recently responded to her Tweet.

Recently, a Twitter user (@IWCkilledKenny) posted a video on Twitter where his little daughter (Alayah) was sending a message to his star, Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes replies to the tweet with a short but heartfelt message

As WWE is heading towards SummerSlam and the UK event, nobody would be missing the WWE ring more than The American Nightmare right now. Cody was on a dream run when he suffered the injury.

Nevertheless, the kid was missing his favorite superstar and wished he was on the episode of Raw. After watching the video on social media, Cody couldn’t hold back his emotions and tweeted back.

The American Nightmare replied to his young fan’s message with a heart and a tearing-up emoji. Although the message was in the form of emojis, the WWE star expressed his feelings loud and clear. He tweeted:

Anyway, it’s good to see The American Nightmare interacting with fans during his time off from the ring. In fact, he has kept in touch with his fans through social media during his rehab.

Is The American Nightmare making a return before the anticipated time?

According to WWE’s official statement, Cody Rhodes will need at least nine months to fully recover from his injury. However, The American Nightmare seems to disagree with doctors and is devoted enough to make an early return. At least his recent social media post suggested the

A few days back, The American Nightmare posted an Instagram story where he talked about his recovery and wrote this:

“I’ve heard 9 months, that’s their plan… I’ve never concerned myself with other people’s projections—I’ve got a plan of my own—let’s finish, all of us.”

So, is Cody making a miraculous coming back just like The Cenation Leader did in 2008?

When Cena tore his pectoral muscle clean off the bone in October 2007, he returned in just four months. Considering the severity of the injury and the average recovery time, it is unlikely that Cody Rhodes will be back in the ring for at least a few more months. But, if Cena did it, so can The American Nightmare. Until then, let’s hope he makes a speedy recovery and hits back WWE ring soon.

