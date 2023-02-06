Brock Lesnar Reportedly Scheduled for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Brock Lesnar enters the arena to face Roman Reigns (not pictured) in a last man standing match for the Undisputed Championship during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WrestleMania season is on, which means the management would want its major superstars to be available for booking. As a matter of fact, WWE is also going to host Elimination Chamber PPV in less than two weeks. And when you talk about big names, how can the list be incomplete without Brock Lensar? The Beast Incarnate has been WWE’s go-to guy almost every WrestleMania season he’s available. Recently, Dave Meltzer provided some latest insights about Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39.

The 10-time world champion shocked his fans by entering this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. In fact, Brock Lesnar went on to eliminate three superstars in quick succession. However, the party was cut short in less than a minute by none other than Bobby Lashley. The two men have been rumored for a third bout since their match at Crown Jewel 2022.

WWE featuring Brock Lesnar at both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39 event

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about WWE’s current plans for The Beast Incarnate. He claimed Brock Lesnar is confirmed for both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania shows. As to The Grandest Stage of Them All, Meltzer feels Lesnar might face Bobby Lashley there. As to the rumors of him facing Gunther, the report claimed the speculations were untrue.

Dave Meltzer also discussed the reports that WWE had approached Steve Austin for a match against Lesnar. He stated Stone Cold has turned down the idea and the match won’t be happening. He stated:

“[Brock] Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal [Elimination Chamber] and WrestleMania [39]. For Mania, it could be another match with [Bobby] Lashley. We were only told rumors of Gunther are false and that Steve Austin, who they had contacted for Lesnar, had turned down wrestling on the show.”

Brock Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal (Elimination Chamber) and WrestleMania. – WON pic.twitter.com/KRHJZ2sKdX — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 3, 2023

Anyway, it’s good that fans will see Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber and then at WrestleMania 39. Though there is no report as to what he will be doing on the PPV later this month.

Last year’s Elimination Chamber event saw The Beast Incarnate winning the WWE championship

WWE hosted last year’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On the show, Lesnar challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship. It was an Elimination Chamber match, where he overpowered Bobby, AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins to win the title. He then went on to wrestle Roman Reigns in a title unification match, which he lost.

Nevertheless, if Meltzer’s report is true, Brock Lesnar will be in action at both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania. This also means he will be making more appearances on WWE TV until this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Though it will be interesting to see when The Beast will face The All Mighty again.

