The Undertaker Says WWE Legend Andre the Giant Wanted to Wrestle Him

The Undertaker reveals how one of WWE’s greatest superstars of all time had a desire to work with him in the ring.

The Undertaker is loved by many, hated by few, and respected by all in the world of pro wrestling. The Undertaker’s contribution to WWE has been instrumental in the company’s success for three decades. The Deadman is the most if not one of the most revered superstars to step foot in the ring.

Apart from being a wrestler with a larger-than-life personality, Taker was known as the conscience of WWE because of his locker room leadership roles. Throughout his illustrious career, Taker has worked with the top guys in the promotion.

Everybody who’s worked with the Phenom closely will tell you how good a worker Taker is. His 20-0 WrestleMania winning streak substantiates his wrestling career was second to none. In 2018, during an interview with Pastor Ed Young, The UT revealed how he was able to hit it off with late wrestling legend, Andre The Giant.

According to Taker, Andre’s fondness for The Undertaker came to him as a relief as he was a difficult person to get respect from. Taker then divulged how Andre had expressed his desire to work with The Phenom in the ring.

Later in the interview, Taker recalled how Andre told him “one day, kid” when they spoke about facing each other. The Hall of Famer expressed his gratitude toward Andre for wanting to work with The Deadman. Andre The Giant left the business due to health issues not long after The Undertaker made his debut.

The dream match that never happened

Andre The Giant’s desire to work with The Undertaker proves why the Big Evil is one of the biggest names in wrestling today. It was as if Andre knew from early on that The Undertaker was going to have a stellar career in the business.

Taker has faced many superstars from the era of Andre The Giant such as Hulk Hogan, Ted DiBiase, and many more. In addition to that, as a heavyweight wrestler, The Undertaker has faced many other wrestlers who were bigger than him in size and stature. Unfortunately, the dream match that would have made history in WWE never happened and remained in video games.

Epic photo the late great Andre The Giant and The Undertaker two legends!!! pic.twitter.com/Ag3D8tSRO8 — SKELETOR (@SKELETO17366139) October 29, 2020

Andre The Giant was posthumously inducted into The Hall of Fame class of 2013. The wrestling icon sadly passed away in 1993. On the other hand, The Undertaker moved up in his career to become the greatest of all time in wrestling.