Wrestling

The Undertaker Says WWE Legend Andre the Giant Wanted to Wrestle Him

The Undertaker Andre The Giant
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
"It wasn‘t a worthy end" - Helmut Marko is unhappy with Max Verstappen's win at Italian GP
Next Article
"Zondo and Mulder slowing the game down beautifully": AB de Villiers praises Khaya Zondo and Wiaan Mulder's determined batting approach as South Africa struggle vs England at The Oval
WWE Latest News
The Undertaker Andre The Giant
The Undertaker Says WWE Legend Andre the Giant Wanted to Wrestle Him

The Undertaker reveals how one of WWE’s greatest superstars of all time had a desire…