CM Punk Will Reportedly Be Available To Come Back To AEW Soon

It seems no month in pro wrestling can go by without CM Punk not being in the news at least once. The Voice of the Voiceless has been out of action since his post-All Out brawl with The Elite last year. Although Kenny Omega and Co. made their AEW return by the end of 2022, Punk’s friend Ace Steel got fired. As to The Straight Edge Superstar, he is still under suspension and also recovering from a torn triceps injury. However, a recent report discussed the tentative time CM Punk will need to be fit to make his AEW return.

Dave Meltzer, on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, deduced when CM Punk could be ready for AEW to use. Though the whole report made no claims that The Straight Edge Superstar is eventually going to make his return. Everyone knows, as of now, CM Punk returning to AEW seems far from being possible.

CM Punk will be fit in the next two months, If AEW wants, they can use him

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was talking about how AEW is currently lacking a proper babyface against MJF. He noted that the company has a chance to turn MJF a face, but they went with a different approach.

Meltzer then talked about suspended AEW star CM Punk and stated that even he is not there. He also mentioned some fans still believe The Straight Edge Superstar will be back at some point.

According to him, CM Punk “will be available to come back if they [AEW] want to use him in a couple of months”. However, one has no answer whether he will be back or not.

“They [AEW] are lacking in that babyface position, something fierce. They had a shot with MJF, obviously, they did the double-cross on that… [CM Punk] Punk’s not gonna be the guy either. I know some people might say, ‘Well, Punk’s coming back.’… He will be available to come back if they want to use him in a couple of months. It’s not like it’s so far in the future…” Meltzer stated.

The Straight Edge Superstar’s last match in AEW was on the main event of last year’s All Out PPV

It’s not like AEW didn’t like CM Punk. The management booked the former world champion as the top star of their company. As a matter of fact, the last time Punk wrestled in AEW, he headlined the show.

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of the 2022 All Out for the AEW World Championship. It was the same match where he ended up injuring his triceps. Moreover, Punk was stripped of his title a day later for what he did after the PPV.

Nevertheless, considering Meltzer’s report, it seems The Straight Edge Superstar will fit by the end of March or the start of April. And if AEW and Punk find a solution to their dispute, he could make a comeback. Though, the chances of him buying out his contract seem more possible than making an AEW return.

