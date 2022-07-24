“Cody is his own man now” – WWE Hall of Famer says Cody Rhodes is on his way to greatness ever since he touched base with the WWE

The most revered WWE legend has a high opinion of Cody Rhodes who recently returned to the WWE after long years of absence.

Cody Rhodes’ return to the WWE has gotten him a lot of admiration from other WWE superstars. One big name in the industry that believes that Rhodes has earned his stripes is The Undertaker. The Phenom is in the position to judge talents more than anybody because of his riveting three decades in the ring. Recently, The Hall of Famer spoke about the evolution of Cody Rhodes’ career. Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Taker revisited Cody’s career and paid his respects.

According to Taker, Cody has changed hugely since his first trip to the WWE. Being one of the sons of the legendary Dusty Rhodes’, Cody had huge shoes to fill following in daddy’s footsteps. So did Dustin. And so does anybody who is carrying the legacy of their fathers or family members who have contributed to the business.

“From his first trip in, to where he is now, Cody has a much better grasp of who he is,” Taker said. “It’s great to be part of a legacy in the business. Cody’s dad is one of the all-time greats. That also makes it very tough for people like Cody, Dustin, and Charlotte Flair. It takes a minute to figure out who you are. No one can be Dusty. Naturally, though, you fall into that trap of trying to be like him.”

Cody left WWE in 2016 and took a leap of faith in the Indies trying to make a name for himself. What he has accomplished since then has made him an icon. After WWE he tried his hand at ROH and New Japan, ultimately turning All Elite. His stint with AEW was a pivotal point in his career.

The Undertaker also recalled the first time Cody arrived in the WWE, he was trying to figure out who he was. His character later evolved from being “The Dashing Rhodes” to “Stardust”.

The Deadman then added, “Cody is his own man now, and he believes in himself. I don’t think he did the first time through. Sometimes it takes going away to someplace else, and his time away served him well.”

Interestingly, both superstars met in the ring but not in a singles competition. During Cody’s first Royal Rumble match, Cody had the chance to rub elbows with The Phenom. Rhodes even spoke about how Taker was kind enough to sell for him during the match. Speaking on “Inside The Ropes” in 2018, Cody expressed how grateful he was for having the chance to work with the Phenom.

The Dream match that never happened

Unfortunately, the fans never got the chance to see The Undertaker compete with Dusty Rhodes in a singles competition as the circumstance did not allow it. However, they did meet once during the PPV event of Survivor Series in 1990 when the Dream Team squared off against the Million Dollar team. Both athletes wrestled for the opposite teams.

Due to Dusty’s short stint with the WWE, wrestling fans never saw the two men in the bigger picture or the bigger stage, WrestleMania. However, Taker worked with Dustin aka Goldust on multiple occasions.

