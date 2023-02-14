Cody Rhodes Comments on a Potential Triple Threat Match With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39

After recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that had Cody Rhodes sidelined for almost eight months, The American Nightmare bestirred himself into action at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes went on to have a well-deserved win in the Royal Rumble match, which entitled him to a title shot at Roman Reigns’ WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at the Showcase of Immortals. The recent edition of WWE Raw saw an intense promo featuring Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, which has waged a personal war between Rhodes and Reigns.

However, for Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief has to go through The Bloodline’s turncoat, Sami Zayn. The former honorary Uce is slated to face the Head of the Table at the upcoming PLE, the Elimination Chamber.

Zayn’s defection from the Bloodline at Royal Rumble has stirred up mayhem in the faction. The storyline is believed to be one of the best angles in pro wrestling.

Cody Rhodes comments on being involved in a potential triple-threat match at WrestleMania

While Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to headline WrestleMania against Roman Reigns, we cannot rule out Sami Zayn’s addition to the match. Should Sami Zayn win at the Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will be entitled to a rematch clause.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes spoke about the possibility of a triple-threat match taking place at WrestleMania 39. According to Rhodes, he has no preference between a singles match and a triple-threat match at Mania. The American Nightmare seems open to the idea of a triple-threat match at the show of shows.

“I don’t really have a preference. Solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. So, if two show up, don’t be mad. Enjoy it all. I can’t begrudge a dude getting super-hot. I have no preference in terms of the direction it goes.”

Rhodes also showered praise on Sami Zayn and stated that “he’s doing amazing”.

With so much noise around Sami Zayn’s angle with Roman Reigns, it is possible to see Sami Zayn finally getting the push that he deserves by dethroning the Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes spurs Sami Zayn on to defeat Roman Reigns

The latest edition of WWE Raw saw a riveting promo featuring Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. In the promo, Cody Rhodes fired up Sami Zayn for his match against Roman Reigns in Montreal.

The Royal Rumble winner even added that he doesn’t want to see Sami Zayn on Raw, as he’d much rather see him at WrestleMania. It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn dethrones the greatest Champion in WWE of the modern era at Elimination Chamber.

