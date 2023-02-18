Details on the Rumor Around WWE Wanting to Split Roman Reigns’ Titles

WORCESTER – Roman Reigns and The Usos raise their respective championship titles in the ring during “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 06

WWE’s poster boy Roman Reigns is undoubtedly a tough act to follow. The Tribal Chief has conquered everybody in his path who has tried to dethrone him. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion is now slated to face Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber with his titles at stake. If Zayn goes down the well-trodden path of defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns, the Head of the Table would move ahead and face the Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 39.

It was previously reported that WWE was in talks about having Roman Reigns drop the WWE Championship and Raw was devoid of a titleholder. But the rumor was recently laid to rest by Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to him, WWE had planned to create a new title for Cody Rhodes to chase, had The Rock wrestled a match at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. So where did the rumors about WWE wanting to split Roman Reigns’ titles come from?

USA Network reportedly pitched the idea of the title split

According to The Wrestling Blog, it was not the WWE that wanted the title split, but rather the USA Network. Since WWE Raw airs on the USA Network, and the show did not have a top Champion as Roman Reigns hardly appeared on the red brand, the cable network pitched the idea of the title split.

It’s worth noting that WWE SmackDown is aired on Fox. The blue brand is also the home of Roman Reigns. Nonetheless, Roman Reigns is still holding his Championships high and will fly to Montreal as The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

USA network was the one that originally came with the idea of splitting the belts, because they want a main champion that is there weekly, Roman has appear only a few amount of time at raw since he won the WWE championship. It was all talks nothing official. You agree with this? — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 16, 2023

Roman Reigns reaches a new milestone in his career

On February 16th, Roman Reigns completed 900 days as the WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief claimed the Universal Championship in 2020 at Payback PLE after defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match. From that day, Reigns has proven to be virtually impossible to defeat as he stays tenacious with his title run.

I told you over 900 days ago this would happen.. #GreatnessAmongstYou ☝🏽🩸 https://t.co/FaUVwxx8ss — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 16, 2023

He is the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar and unified the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship. It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn puts an end to his legendary reign at the Elimination Chamber.

