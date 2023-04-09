Does The Acquisition of WWE By Endeavor Affect Its Current Deal With Saudi Arabia?

WWE was officially sold to Endeavor on Monday. The wrestling promotion will reportedly be merged with UFC later this year. But, fans have been wondering if WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia would change since the sale. Saudi Arabia and WWE have strong ties with one another. At one point, ahead of the sale, Saudi Arabia was one of the largest candidates to purchase the multi-billion dollar wrestling company. Will the WWE’s sale to Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor affect its relationship with Saudi Arabia?

It’s worth noting that Endeavor stopped doing business with Saudi Arabia years ago after the murder of the Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

In the wake of the incident, Emanuel severed ties with the Nation and returned Saudi Arabia’s $400 million investment. Fans are curious if WWE would follow suit and discontinue its ongoing contract with Saudi Arabia.

Will Ari Emanuel honor WWE’s current deal with Saudi Arabia?

As it stands, WWE is in a long-term contract with Saudi Arabia. WWE’s current 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia entitles the company to produce 20 events in Saudi Arabia.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE will continue through its current deal with Saudi Arabia despite Emanuel’s history with them. Meltzer also noted that Emanuel may become accommodating to the deal until its end. It should also be noted that WWE’s contract with the country will expire in 2028.

In an interview with Axios, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed that WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia would continue, saying: “[O]ur relationship with The Kingdom is a terrific partnership for which we’re appreciative of, and you know, nothing in terms of anyone else’s prior… pic.twitter.com/Xae3nJdSGd — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) April 5, 2023

“Given that Emanuel and Endeavor pulled out of their business relationships with Saudi Arabia years ago after the murder of reporter Jamal Khashoggi, the belief from WWE is that the current deal will continue through the terms of the current contract which was for 20 events in total.”

The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event this year is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27, 2023. There should not be any hindrance from Emanuel throughout WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia.

The rumor about WWE’s sale to Saudi Arabia was reportedly a strategy

After Vince McMahon made his return to the company to pursue the sale of his promotion, it was reported that WWE was sold to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, it was later revealed that the news was not true. But, it did get WWE a lot of attention in the market. A Twitter user claims that he was told privately that the entire sham was a strategy to drive up the interest in buyers.

I guess I can say this now. I was told privately a few months ago that the whole “WWE sold to the Saudis” was apparently a story put out to drive up the interest in other buyers. If true, To quote Donatello from TMNT 2 “Genius… Pure Genius” — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) April 4, 2023

