Did Triple H Indirectly Hint Jake Paul Appearing at Crown Jewel to Help Logan Paul?

This Saturday, WWE will be hosting its Crown Jewel pay-per-view from the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed Title against Logan Paul there. While The Tribal Chief will be with his entire Bloodline, the YouTube Star will go solo. However, according to Triple H, Logan might be joined by his boxer brother Jake Paul.

During the Q3 earnings call recently, The Game talked about WWE’s upcoming event in the middle east. The mega event in the kingdom will feature many big superstars like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. However, The Head of Creative said something that has raised the excitement of many WWE fans.

Triple H indicated Jake Paul might help Logan Paul “even the odds”

So far, Triple H has overseen three PPVs and all of them had some kind of surprise for the fans. Talk about Crown Jewel, this year’s Saudi event is already giving the vibes of a heart-pounding show. However, that doesn’t mean there is no space for another surprise from The Game.

During the earnings call, the Head of WWE Creative discussed the Undisputed Title match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns(c). Calling him “one of the world’s most famous influencers”, The Game hyped Paul’s encounter with The Needle Mover. He noted that The Tribal Chief will definitely have his Bloodline with him there.

However, talking about the 27-year-old YouTube Star, The Game also foreshadowed what fans can expect this Saturday. Triple H mentioned The Bloodline and wondered if Jake Paul will be at his brother’s corner. He stated:

“Undoubtedly Roman [Reigns] will have the entire Bloodline with him which would make one wonder if Logan [Paul] will have his very famous brother Jake Paul, fresh off his win against Anderson Silva, in his corner to help even the odds.”

Jake Paul recently pulled off an upset against UFC legend Anderson Silva

Right now, Logan and Jake Paul are two of the most talked about personalities on the internet. Both brothers have been aiming to be at the top of two different sports. While Logan Paul is facing the top guy in WWE this Saturday, his brother recently defeated Anderson Silva.

Discrediting every prediction, Jake Paul gave an exceptional performance against the UFC legend. Fighting only his sixth boxing match, the 25-year-old pulled off an upset against the former UFC Middleweight Champion in the 8th Round.

JAKE PAUL DEFEATS ANDERSON SILVA BY UNANIMOUS DECISION. STILL UNDEFEATED.pic.twitter.com/hfuFXEuXYi — Overtime (@overtime) October 30, 2022

Nevertheless, a win over the UFC legend has certainly put Jake Paul on the trending list right now. And talk about the new Creative Head Triple H, he knows how to get people talking about his product. So, if Jake shows up at Crown Jewel to help his Logan Paul, fans should not be surprised. Still, it will be interesting to see whether that help will be enough to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

