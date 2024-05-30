Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang Start Time in USA, China, UK and 20+ Countries

After hailing Oleksandr Usyk’s in-ring mastery, boxing fans are counting down the hours before the Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang fight. ‘The Bronze Bomber’s’ fight may have been placed in the undercard of the Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad headliner event. But the high-octane nature of his encounters has got fans expecting an exciting showdown.

The enthralling nature of Wilder’s fights also indicates that the event will be watched by fans worldwide. However, the time difference between countries might confuse many of them regarding the starting time. Nobody wants to set an alarm only to realize the fight was over an hour ago (looking at the 4 AM start in Australia. Jeez!).

So here’s a summary of the starting times of the Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang event for more than twenty countries to help fans enjoy every second of the exciting encounters scheduled for the night.

Country (Time Zone) Event Starting time Wilder vs. Zhang walkout timings USA (ET) 2:00 PM 4:00 PM Canada (ET) 2:00 PM 4:00 PM UK (BST) 7:00 PM 9:00 AM Australia (AEDT) 4:00 AM 6:00 PM China (CST) 2:00 AM 4:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Brazil (BRT) 3:00 PM 5:00 AM Spain (CET) 8:00 PM 6:00 AM Denmark (CET) 8:00 AM 6:00 AM Sweden (CET) 8:00 AM 10:00 AM Ireland (BST) 7:00 PM 9:00 AM Italy (CET) 8:00 AM 10:00 AM Argentina (ART) 3:00 PM 5:00 AM Ecuador (ECT) 1:00 PM 3:00 PM Mexico (CST) 12:00 PM 2:00 AM Japan (JST) 3:00 AM 5:00 AM Philippines (PHT) 2:00 AM 4:00 AM India (IST) 11:30 PM 1:30 AM Bangladesh (BST) 12:00 AM 2:00 AM Singapore (SST) 2:00 AM 4:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 8:00 PM 10:00 PM

The Bivol vs Malik Zinad main event is also expected to be an equally enthralling encounter, especially since it will have the IBO and WBA light heavyweight titles on the line. However, the whole fight card reveals a lot more in store for the fans.

Which other fighters will take to the ring on 1 June besides Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang?

‘Matchroom Boxing’ and ‘Queensbury Promotions’ joined hands to organize this event that right now has six exciting encounters scheduled for the night of 1 June. The event contains four other exciting encounters apart from the already mentioned main and co-main events. Here’s a list of the entire fight card scheduled for the event.

Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad (IBO and WBA light heavyweight title fight) (main event)

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang (co-main event)

Raymond Ford vs Nick Ball (WBA featherweight title fight)

Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams

Willy Hutchinson vs Craig ‘Spider’ Richard

Fans also need to note that they will need an active DAZN subscription to enjoy all the live action from the Kingdom Arena, a Riyadh-based event. The compulsory PPV amount also won’t look like a lot considering the exciting fights scheduled for the night.