Drew McIntyre Raises Questions over Current Status after Removing All References to WWE on Social Media

Drew McIntyre has been the talk of the town for his last few weeks in WWE. Primarily because of his absence from TV and the reports that he is unhappy with his creative direction. McIntyre’s current contract is set to expire later this year, and as of yet, he hasn’t decided to extend it. There are whispers that he is displeased with his booking and the money WWE is offering for renewal.

At WrestleMania 39, “The Scottish Warrior” delivered a 5-star performance alongside Sheamus and Gunther. The trio stole Night 2 fighting for the IC Championship. However, Drew McIntyre hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the mega event.

Drew McIntyre turns his Twitter account black, obliterates references to WWE

According to reports, Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE TV due to some health issues. At the same time, there are also rumors that he is unhappy with his current situation.

Well, what the two-time WWE champion did on social media recently, makes one assume it could be the latter. As a matter of fact, it has made many believe that this might be the end of Drew McIntyre in WWE.

The Scottish Warrior took to his Twitter account and deleted his profile and cover photos. The two-time WWE champion didn’t stop just there. He turned everything dark and also removed references to WWE.

McIntyre’s stunt on social media has made many believe that he is leaving WWE. Fans are also assuming that since Tony Khan is planning a big event in the UK in August, he might join AEW.

Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. pic.twitter.com/cJLMcmfhEj — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 15, 2023

Is the two-time WWE champion really leaving WWE and joining AEW?

According to the reports that came out around WrestleMania 39, Drew McIntyre’s current WWE contract will end in about nine months. Considering that, he will be a free agent by early 2024 which totally discredits the theory that he is joining AEW.

As to his black Twitter profile, it could mean nothing or anything. WWE superstars like Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, and more have done the same in the past.

However, there is also a possibility that Drew McIntyre might have hinted at a character change. There have been rumors that WWE is considering turning him heel again. Who knows, the next he enters the WWE ring, it could be a whole new persona.

Heel turn of Drew Mcintyre is coming 🔥 https://t.co/qkYJalvVlj — Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) April 15, 2023

Besides, multiple reports suggest that Drew has been facing health issues for a long time. Now that WrestleMania 39 is done and dusted, WWE might have given him a well-deserving time off. Anyway, it’s tough to say what’s really going on but one can only hope that everything is fine.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.