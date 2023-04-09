Former WWE Champion Reportedly “Unhappy” With His Current Creative Direction and Salary

Multiple dirt sheets have reported that some big WWE names will become free agents by the end of 2023. One name that’s being talked about a lot is former WWE champion, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior’s current WWE contract is rumored to expire at some point before WrestleMania 40. Apparently, he is having issues with his creative direction and the money offered for a contract renewal. Reports claim Drew McIntyre is unhappy with his current situation in WWE.

The Scottish Warried was supposed to appear at this week’s SmackDown Live and then, attend a meet and greet event. However, for unknown reasons, he was pulled from the show just a few hours before going live. The current IC Champion Gunther went on to replace him for the signing event.

Drew McIntyre won’t be at smack down tonight, the reason is unknown, Drew was supposed to have a meet & greet today but it was quickly changed for Gunther instead — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) April 7, 2023

Drew McIntyre unhappy with creative and the salary WWE offering to renew his contract

According to Wade Keller, there are whispers that Drew McIntyre is unhappy with his current situation in WWE. He reported that the dissatisfaction is a mix of creative direction and the money offered for a contract renewal.

“There’s been talk that he [Drew McIntyre] is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I’m hearing it’s kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he’s getting for a renewal…” Keller stated:

The report further noted that the management is taking the whole matter seriously. WWE knows, if Drew McIntyre is unhappy, he might let his deal run out.

As to him missing SmackDown and the meet and greet, Keller noted that might not be related to his unhappiness. He noted that Drew McIntyre is physically beat-up from his WrestleMania 39 match.

It’s possible that he might have requested some time off from the management. Or, WWE’s medical team could’ve recommended the same given his condition.

Drew McIntyre reportedly unhappy with ‘creative and money’ presented to him by WWE https://t.co/7BjffW5m1B #WWE pic.twitter.com/PT5Bal6MBJ — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 8, 2023

The Scottish Warrior delivered a 5-star performance at this year’s Showcase of Immortals

Drew McIntyre has always been a treat for fans whenever he has entered the squared circle. His excellent work has led to WWE booking him alongside top names like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania 39, he faced Sheamus and Gunther(C) for the IC Title in a triple threat match.

The match took place on Night 2 of the two-day spectacle and has received a lot of praise from fans and critics. In fact, many feel the 3-way entertainer was the best match of the night.

Amazing match. Hard-hitting, brutal & easily stole the show. Also, for once during Night 2, the right man won!! This is what the IC Title is all about. Best match of Wrestlemania 39!!!

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.75#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QAYt2Ik1Oz — KG Serage 🇿🇦 (@Animo_KG) April 3, 2023

Nevertheless, if the reports of Drew McIntyre being unhappy are true, WWE needs to sort out the issue soon. Letting a star like him go will surely give AEW a chance to cash in. Not to forget, Tony Khan is all set to do a pay-per-view in the UK later this year.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.