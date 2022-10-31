“Everybody He Wrestles, He Has Five-Star Matches” – Kurt Angle Calls Current RAW Superstar “The Next Shawn Michaels”

Shawn Michaels wins the WWF Championship for the first time in his career Credits: WWE.com

It appears “The Olympic Gold Medalist” Kurt Angle is more than impressed by the in-ring performance of Seth Rollins. While speaking on the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show“, the veteran discussed the career of The Visionary. Comparing him with WWE legend Shawn Michaels, Angle had some high praises for the current WWE US Champion.

Seth Rollins is one of those superstars who can put on a great match no matter the size and age of his opponent. The current WWE US Champion has been a part of multiple outstanding matches this year only. First, three consecutive show stealers against Cody Rhodes, and then, his Fight Pit Match against Matt Riddle. On his show, Kurt Angle opened up about the exceptional in-ring work of The Visionary and how he sees his future.

Kurt Angle says Seth Rollins reminds him of Shawn Michaels

While speaking on his show, The Olympic Gold Medalist reacted to the comparisons people make between Seth Rollins and Shawn Michaels. Kurt Angle agrees with those who see a glimpse of HBK in the current US Champion. The veteran stated that Rollins is not there yet, but he will eventually.

Kurt Angle noted that Shawn Michaels’ career stretched over three decades, and with time, Seth Rollins will also reach the same level. The Olympic Gold Medalist appreciated his wrestling style and lauded his quality of delivering 5-star matches.

Moreover, Angle praised the chemistry Seth Rollins has with his every opponent and called him an incredible performer. In fact, the Hall of Famer claimed The Visionary is a lot like Shawn Michaels. He stated:

“I believe he [Seth Rollins] will eventually. He’s not there yet because Shawn [Michaels] put in a lot more years, you know, like 30-something years. But he does remind me of Shawn because everybody he wrestles, he has five-star matches. When you have that kind of chemistry with everybody, you’re an incredible performer, and I think Seth Rollins is a lot like Shawn Michaels.”

Well, it’s too soon to make such a big comparison as Seth Rollins has a long way to go. However, looking at the way he has evolved over the years, The Olympian could be right.

Seth Rollins defeated “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley to win the US Title

The RAW premiere last month saw The Visionary challenging The Almighty for the United States Championship. With a bit of help from Brock Lesnar before the match, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley. The win made him the second WWE superstar to become a 2-time Grand Slam Champion.

Nevertheless, Seth Rollins is just 36 which means he still has a lot of years left in his in-ring career. And as Kurt Angle noted, if he keeps delivering 5-star matches, he could very well be this generation’s, Shawn Michaels.

