Fact Check: Did LA Knight And Becky Lynch Ever Date Each Other?

LA Knight has been headlining the dirt sheets for the sudden rise of his stocks within WWE. There are reports claiming that Steve Austin was pitched a match against him at WrestleMania 39. In the midst of all this, an old picture of “The Prince of Eternia” alongside 5-time WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has gone viral on Twitter. It made many fans question if the two WWE superstars ever dated each other. As of now, Becky Lynch has not said anything, but LA Knight has broken his silence.

The moment the photo was uploaded, fans started to make their own deductions. Some immediately concluded that LA Knight and Becky Lynch used to date in the past. As a matter of fact, some even insisted WWE book a match between Knight and “The Visionary” Seth Rollins for The Man’s custody.

So, the question is, was LA Knight ever in a relationship with Becky Lynch?

Well, the answer is “NO”. The Defiant One recently came forward to discredit all the silly rumors circulating on social media.

LA Knight slams fans for jumping to “bullsh*t conclusions”, Says he and Becky Lynch “were friends”

Reacting to a Twitter post, LA Knight has provided a clear explanation of his relationship with Becky Lynch. “The Prince of Eternia” debunked the rumor that he and The Man used to date in the past.

He blasted the trolls for drawing “bullsh*t conclusions” without any proof. LA Knight clarified that he and Becky Lynch were nothing but friends. The SmackDown Star crushed the rumor before anyone could create a controversy out of it. He wrote:

“Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere.”

It seems the whole thing was nothing but a result of the recent popularity of LA Knight on social media. In fact, the photo he reacted to was posted on Twitter a year ago.

The Prince of Eternia is rumored to win this year’s men’s Money in the Bank briefcase

For the last few months, multiple reports have claimed that WWE higher-ups are very pleased with the crowd’s reaction to LA Knight. In fact, there are rumors that his big push will be starting at this year’s Showcase of Immortals.

The SmackDown Star is due for a big segment at WrestleMania 39 and title opportunities are in line for him after that. Moreover, WWE is considering making Knight the winner of the 2023 men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Although nothing is confirmed as of now, his name is certainly in talks.

LA Knight will be getting pushed after WrestleMania,including title opportunities in the future, he is still a name that is definitely discussed for MITB later this year. Knight is due a big segment at Mania which will be the start of the push. Lots in WWE feel Finn Balor… https://t.co/FzCiRLPBto — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 12, 2023

Nevertheless, with the kind of reaction “The Defiant One” is getting right now, he should be booked strong. In fact, making him the 2023 Mr. Money in the Bank won’t be a wrong call. Looks, promo skills, and in-ring abilities, all indicate that LA Knight is a star in the making.

