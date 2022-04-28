“Get through this fight, win it, and then give us a call” – Former WWE Champion calls out Tyson Fury ahead of his fight against Dillian Whyte

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently shared some advice for boxing champion Tyson Fury ahead of his WBC heavyweight title fight.

WWE has been planning a match between Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury since 2020. The company wanted to have the two superstars wrestle each other for the WWE Title in the UK. The match was intended to be the main event of the UK pay-per-view in 2020, but it did not happen due to COVID. Since then, the two stars have had a back-and-forth on Twitter a few times.

Drew McIntyre supports Tyson Fury in his fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, London

While talking to Sky Sports, McIntyre stated that he is a big fan of Fury. He also noted that he is interested in wrestling The Gypsy King at the WWE UK stadium show from Cardiff, Wales in September.

The Scottish Warrior also said that he is backing The Gypsy King in the fight against Dillian Whyte. He said:

“Yeah, I cheer him on every single time. We go back and forth with each other and have done it for the past couple of years. Give each other a stick whenever he shows up at one of our shows. Somehow he ducks me, he’s the world’s largest ninja…

I’m a big fan of his. He’s highly entertaining, he’s such an attraction and that’s why I’m always saying to him, ‘Hey, the door’s always open in WWE. The ball is in your court.’

You come in here as Drew McIntyre’s special guest or we will find a role for you or perhaps myself, himself to do something in the ring.”

Drew McIntyre gave a piece of advice to Tyson Fury before his match

While talking on Sky Sports, McIntyre also said that he wants Fury to win the fight against Whyte and then give him a call. McIntyre was indirectly hinting at their probable face off at WWE’s UK pay-per-view later this year. McIntyre further made a statement that he is eying on Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title, and is not waiting around for The Gypsy King.

“It’s a huge event, no reason to lose. All I’ll say to Tyson is, Don’t screw it up. Don’t screw it up. Get through this fight, win it, and then give us a call. We’ll figure out if it can happen in Cardiff.” McIntyre said.

Now that Tyson Fury has secured a 6th-round KO against Whyte, it will be interesting to see when both stars will face each other in the WWE ring.

