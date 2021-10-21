“That’s two of the best in the world going head-to-head” – Becky Lynch discusses her recent match against Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch discusses her recent match against Sasha Banks. The two recently fought against each other on SmackDown with the Boss picking up the win.

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest stars in the WWE. There are no questions regarding their talent and despite their ongoing rivalry, the SmackDown Women’s Champion gave the Boss her props. During a recent conversation with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the Man reflected on her match with Banks on SmackDown.

Also read: Sasha Banks says fellow WWE Superstar is on her way to being the greatest of all time

She revealed that her goal was to return better than ever and their recent match proved that. She also added that Banks and her always created magic everytime they shared the ring and it was no different onFriday when they went head to head again.

Becky Lynch discusses her recent match against Sasha Banks

“Coming back, I had a mantra in my head: ‘Better than ever. My goal was [to] come back better than ever. That’s what I trained for and worked toward. Win or lose, I believe I proved that on Friday. So that match on SmackDown meant a lot. Any time Becky Lynch steps in the ring with Sasha Banks, it’s magic. That’s two of the best in the world going head-to-head. And let’s be honest, if it weren’t for that meddling Bianca Belair, I wouldn’t have lost that match anyway.”

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against both Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. Interestingly, both Belair and Lynch have been drafted to RAW and the roster change will take effect starting this Friday.

Banks is the only SmackDown performer involved in that match. It will be interesting to see if Banks keeps the title on SmackDown or will either of Belair or Lynch will take the title with them to RAW.

Click here for more Wrestling News