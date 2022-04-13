“I had to tell him he was not gonna defeat Brock Lesnar” – Roman Reigns had a shocking reaction to being booked by WWE to lose against Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns had a shocking reaction to being booked by WWE to lose against Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are one of the biggest wrestlers in the WWE arena. Both the wrestlers own immense fan followings and are very much familiar among the followers of professional wrestling. On the stage of WrestleMania 31, these two wrestlers were destined to face each other.

And, it was Roman Reigns who owned the upper hand even before the start of the battle. The wrestler was expected to defeat Brock Lesnar convincingly. The Tribal Chief’s was expected to win his maiden WWE World Heavyweight Championship. But, WWE booked him to lose the match against Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns shocking reaction

However, it was Seth Rollins, who after successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract emerged with the title. Joey Mercury, the producer and a former WWE superstar was handed over the responsibility. The responsibility of informing the former Shield member about the booking of the match. Joey Mercury explained how simple was the wrestler’s reaction that shocked him.

“When I had to tell him in the hallway of the hotel that he was not gonna defeat Brock Lesnar after everything we did for the last year, after Brock broke The Streak, after Brock killed John Cena at SummerSlam, after Suplex City, all that, we’re not gonna put Roman over…To see that, just to see him smile, say, ‘Okay, it’s gonna be great.”

After his defeat at the event of WrestleMania 31, The Tribal Chief’s won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The title won by the wrestler was during the event of Survivor Series 2015. Currently, the wrestler is a four-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion and a six-time WrestleMania main-eventer.

Vince McMahon’s order to keep The Tribal Chief’s disease a secret

Joey Mercury also spoke about the long-term run of the Babyface run of the wrestler. Joey Mercury said that it was the Chairperson of WWE.

It was Vince McMahon who supported the good-boy status of the star wrestler. Joey Mercury also said that long back he had proposed an idea.

The of revealing to the fans about Roman Reigns’ battle against leukaemia. But, it was ‘The Game’ Triple H who had rejected the idea. Because the WWE Chairperson Vince McMahon had clarified long ago that The Tribal Chief’s battle against the disease would be kept a secret.

“In WWE there’s a saying backstage that there’s an audience of one. So who is the biggest resister [of turning Reigns heel]? I don’t know. Who is the biggest resister in keeping his face? Doesn’t matter. He kept his face. Why? That’s what Vince wanted to do. That’s what Vince thought was best.”

