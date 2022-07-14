“I miss you” – Becky Lynch sends a heartfelt message to injured WWE Superstar

Reacting to a tweet from an injured WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch sends a heartfelt message stating that the women’s superstar misses him.

Becky Lynch recently celebrated her eighth anniversary in WWE. The wrestler made her debut in the company of WWE in the year 2013. After a two-year stint in NXT, the superstar was moved to the main roster. Over there, she became a part of the women’s revolution. Since joining the main roster of WWE, Becky has won the RAW Women’s Championship twice and has been a four-time winner of the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

On the occasion of her eighth WWE anniversary, Big Time Becks tweeted a heartfelt message stating that her dreams have come true. The injured superstar of WWE re-shared the tweet made by Becky. Re-sharing the tweet the superstar wrote that Becky is one of the kindest people he has ever met. The former women’s champion, in reply to the injured superstar’s tweet, stated that she misses him.

The injured Superstar of WWE whom Becky Lynch misses is none other than Big E. Due to the injury concern, Big E is been forced to remain out of action. However, he has been active on social media. He has been providing frequent updates about his recovery to his fans and followers.

In reply to the tweet made by Big E, Becky also attached a GIF where the two are seen together. The former women’s champion wrote in reply to Big E that she misses him in WWE. ‘I miss you bud,’ stated the tweet made by Becky Lynch. Both the superstars own immense fan followings and as a result, the response was huge to the tweet made her. Fans of Becky and Big E poured their reaction by tweeting in reply.

One of the most remarkable and incredibly kind people you could ever meet. Enjoy your anniversary, Bex. https://t.co/Njz62YzCLd — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 26, 2022

One of the users attached an adorable picture of Becky and Big E with the caption, “The Best!” Another user seemed to have fallen in love with Becky Lynch’s sense of humour. Replying to the tweet the user wrote, Love that! That was the first time I saw your sense of humour. That was when I fell in love with you.

The fans and followers of Becky and Big E also seemed curious to know if Big E has met Lynch’s daughter. Tagging Becky and Big E, the user tweeted, The real question I am DYING TO KNOW, Did big e meet your little girl.

On the part of Big E’s return, there has been no confirmation yet. Big E is on his way to recovery and is now seen without a neck brace. By looking at the developments the fans are hoping for the return of their favourite wrestler at the earliest!

I miss you bud pic.twitter.com/LApnj5uD7p — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 27, 2022

Love that! That was the first time I saw your sense of humor. That was when I fell in love with you. — William Jones 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🌮 (@WillieJonesssss) June 27, 2022