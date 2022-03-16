Drew McIntyre recalls how a WWE Legend stood by him by giving some valuable inputs to Vince MacMahon.

Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of MetroUK, Drew McIntyre reveals an incident that had taken place in the early days of his career. The incident took place in the year 2010 July during an event of Smackdown where Drew McIntyre happened to wrestle against a legendary WWE wrestler and post the tussle the legendary wrestler went to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and gave some positive insights about Drew McIntyre. Later it was revealed by Drew McIntyre that the legendary wrestler is none other than Rey Mysterio.

“I remember having a match on SmackDown on one time, which went really well – the first time we’d wrestled in a singles match,” continues Drew, “I wasn’t doing anything significant at the time, my career was on a bit of a downward spiral at the time. I really needed to get into a storyline or work with somebody that could get me back on the right path.

“Rey actually went to Vince himself and told him, ‘You’ve got something with this guy, I’d really love to do something with him.’ Never materialized, they had plans for him, unfortunately, but he really went out of his way to try and push for me.” Drew McIntyre recalls how WWE Legend stood by him.

“Won’t take working with Rey Mysterio on a lighter note.”

In the year 2021, Drew McIntyre worked with Rey Mysterio in various live events of WWE. He also teamed up with King Xavier Woods for six-man wins over The Bloodline. The wrestler later said that he won’t take working with Rey Mysterio on a lighter note at such a big stage after so many years.

“When we get to the main event and I get a chance to get the microphone, I make sure I reinforce to everybody watching in the back, in the crowd, this is incredible that we still live in a world where Rey Mysterio performs. It’s such a privilege for me to tag with him – and also to remind him how incredible he is because he’s so frickin’ humble, I think he forgets half the time!” Drew McIntyre concluded.

