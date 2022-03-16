Wrestling

‘I’d really love to do something with him.’ Drew McIntyre Recalls How a WWE Legend Stood by Him.

Drew McIntyre_thesportsrush
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
“By scoring 60 points, Karl-Anthony Towns put himself in the running for the MVP”: Magic Johnson suggests that KAT’s career-best performance has a positive impact on his MVP rankings
Next Article
"I warned you!" - Watch Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria get into an altercation days before their fight
WWE Latest News
Drew McIntyre_thesportsrush
‘I’d really love to do something with him.’ Drew McIntyre Recalls How a WWE Legend Stood by Him.

Drew McIntyre recalls how a WWE Legend stood by him by giving some valuable inputs…