“ILL!” – Jey Uso Once Shared How Felt Seeing His Father Rikishi Do Stink Face

“The Bloodline” member Jey Uso once talked about watching WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi perform Stink Face to his opponents.

Rikishi, the father of WWE’s Jimmy and Jey Uso, was one of the famous Samoan wrestlers during the 90s. The 400-plus-pound veteran is well-known for doing hip-hop and delivering the Stink Face to his incapacitated opponents. The move was so popular that WWE fans from the 90s still remember it.

Well, fans may have liked seeing Rikishi doing his signature maneuver, his son Jey Uso didn’t. Last year, the Undisputed tag team champion sat with Danise Salcedo to play a 10-question game. One of the questions asked how he felt seeing his father doing his famous Stink Face in the ring.

Jey Uso revealed he felt sick seeing Rikishi do Stink Face

Stink Face, in many ways, was a humiliating move as Rikishi would place his opponent in the ring corner and then, rub his butt on their face. Still, top stars like Lita, Booker T, and Stephanie McMahon fell prey to it. Not even Vince McMahon could escape Rikishi’s infamous move.

So, when Jey Uso was asked about his feelings, he immediately said “ill”. He felt fortunate not to be on the receiving end against his father. Jey Uso then recalled a moment when his father delivered the Stink Face to “The Quintessential WWE Diva” Trish Stratus.

The SmackDown star even gave the host the keywords to search for the exact clip-on Google. He said it looked like blonde hair was literally popping out of Rikishi’s butt. Jey said:

“Sick! I’m glad I ain’t behind that. There’s one picture with Trish Stratus, it’s out there, if y’all Google it, just put ‘Rikishi Stink Face Trish Stratus’. Bro, it looked like, ‘a blonde hair is literally hanging out his butt straight up’. Oh my God!”

Jey Uso recently tried to make things right with The Honorary Uce

Ever since Sami Zayn officially became the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, things have not been good for Jey Uso. He had been sidelined by his Tribal Chief and even called a hot-headed person. If that was not enough, Roman Reigns gave Sami Zayn the responsibility to handle him.

However, despite claiming he sees through Zayn and knows his real intentions, Jey has tried to make peace. During the recent edition of SmackDown, he helped Sami Zayn to secure a win against Kofi Kingston. Though his efforts were acknowledged by no one.

Nevertheless, The Bloodline is getting more interesting every week and all the credit goes to Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Let’s see, how this temporary truce with the Honorary Uce shapes up in the coming weeks.

