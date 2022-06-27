“I’m officially done” – Cody Rhodes details a very crucial update about his future while Seth Rollins has a perfect reply

Recently an injured Cody Rhodes detailed a crucial update about his future. Seth Rollins has a perfect reply to his arch rival!

Following the tear of his pectoral muscle in preparation for his Hell In A Cell match against Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes started the 6/6 episode of the red brand by providing fans with an update on his future. During the course, Cody turned emotional remembering his daughter.

Cody hopes his daughter Liberty, to watch his match at Hell In A Cell in the future. He hopes Liberty to get inspired by his dad in the future. Cody wants his daughter to understand that her daddy stoop up and fought even after being injured. The wrestler wants his daughter to get inspired by her father’s heart and dedication.

Cody then turned his attention toward his future. At first, Cody offered his respect and praise towards his opponent Seth Rollins. He mentioned Rollins to be one of the best of all time. Cody also shared that he enjoyed sharing the ring with the former WWE Champion.

“I fought against one of the very best superstar wrestlers in the history of our game, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. The chapter, the trilogy, it’s been written, it’s in the archives. I’m officially done with Seth Rollins,” said the wrestler.

The American Nightmare also desired to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase and go on to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He said that if there happens to be a miracle then he would wish to do so.

Seth Rollins has a perfect reply to Cody Rhodes

Then, Seth Rollins made his way to the ring. He offered his admiration for his opponent Cody Rhodes. Seth also mentioned the father of Cody Rhodes while appreciating the wrestler.

Seth said that Dusty Rhodes, the father of Cody Rhodes must be proud of his baby boy for his effort during last night’s brutal affair. Earlier Seth also said that he does not like Rhodes but he earned his respect the last night.

With the music of Cody Rhodes all over the arena, Seth Rollins exited the ring. While Cody made his way towards the entrance ramp to greet the fans.

Suddenly, Seth had a quick change of heart and unleashed a brutal beatdown on his opponent whom he praised recently. Rollins then hit his patented curb stomp onto Rhodes’ injured shoulder and chest area. He then unloaded a shot with a sledgehammer onto his heavily bruised pectoral of Cody.

Rollins, like a true heel, laughed maniacally before making his exit from the ring. The medical staff of WWE attended to the injured Cody who refused to be stretchered out of the arena and left the ringside area of his own power.