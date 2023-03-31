Is Roman Reigns Leaving WWE For Hollywood after WrestleMania 39?

Roman Reigns has been indomitable in his reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Dethroning The Tribal Chief is perceived as a pipedream at this point. However, Cody Rhodes is gearing up to do the unthinkable at WrestleMania 39. It was heavily speculated in the past that Roman Reigns would follow in the footsteps of his cousin, The Rock, and go to Hollywood after his wrestling career. Even though it seems likelier for him to establish himself in Hollywood after wrestling, he may change his mind.

At this juncture in Roman’s WWE career, he has nothing left to accomplish. WWE CEO, Nick Khan, recently discussed Roman Reigns’ potential jump from WWE to Hollywood.

Khan seems to be supportive of Reigns if he decides to pursue an acting career full tilt. It’s also worth noting that Roman Reigns is no stranger to the silver screen, as he was featured in the Fast and Furious franchise: Hobbs and Shaw.

EXCLUSIVE : Roman Reigns joins the cast of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise ‘Hobbs and Shaw’#WWE pic.twitter.com/oVkHQo0KkE — Global Fight Revolution (@GlobalFightRev) January 26, 2019

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE for Hollywood?

The way things are going, signs portend that Roman Reigns is preparing to leave WWE for Hollywood. Wrestling fans have been spitballing about his potential departure from WWE for months.

However, there’s still a slim chance that he may stay in WWE for longer.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Roman Reigns expressed his gratitude for being gifted the life he’s living. The Head of the Table also hinted at staying in WWE for longer if the company shells out the money.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns surpass 1000 days? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QhzsiJk5gK — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 27, 2023

“I couldn’t have written the past three years any better. It feels good to come from a wrestling family that has been performers for a long time.”

“I feel good. I take care of myself. I’m not running around doing anything crazy. I raise children and dominate the wrestling game. If they keep cutting these insane checks, I’ll stay around.”

WWE Yet To Decide On Winner Of Cody Rhodes Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39 Many expect Rhodes to end WrestleMania with his hand raised but, according to WrestleVotes, WWE have yet to decide if Rhodes will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Showcase of the… pic.twitter.com/b2fLQlRruJ — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) March 21, 2023

Roman Reigns has not conceded a clean pinfall defeat in ages. It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes succeeds at achieving something that is considered near-impossible this Sunday.

If Rhodes miraculously defeats Reigns, there is a high chance to see Roman Reigns step aside from his wrestling career for a little while. But, as Reigns stated, he intends to further his career with the Stamford-based promotion if they continue cutting “insane checks”.

Roman Reigns has left his defining mark as one of the greatest Champions in WWE

There’s a laundry list of wrestlers who have failed to dethrone the Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns. As of today, Roman Reigns has successfully held the Universal Championship for 942 days. He is not far from reaching the 1000-day milestone. Reigns will go down in history as one of the longest-reigning World Championships.

942 days as Universal Champion for Roman Reigns 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9W2znZU9DL — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 30, 2023

Let’s not forget, his relentless reign is not unprecedented as the likes of Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, and others have already been champions for longer. But it certainly makes Roman Reigns one of the greatest Champions in WWE history.

