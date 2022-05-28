“Is this f***ing word banned?” – Vince McMahon has potentially banned yet another popular word from WWE television

Vince McMahon is known to be particular about certain terms in WWE and now he has potentially banned yet another popular word.

Vince McMahon, the Chief of a popular wrestling company is a well-known personality in the world of professional wrestling. He is known for his dynamic leadership skills and also is well popular for being particular about the usage of words. The Boss of one of the most popular wrestling companies is quite picky when it comes to selecting the words to make the conversation on television.

Be it on the part of the wrestlers while narrating their dialogues or be it the announcers of WWE. The 76-year-old WWE Boss makes sure there do not exist the words that he feels are not suitable to be spoken in the arena of WWE. That is the reason there has been a ban on many of the words that were being used previously in the company. Instead of “wrestler”, Vince prefers the term “superstar”; instead of “belt”, WWE refers to its prizes as “championship titles”.

Pay-per-views strictly being premium live events Vince prefers the company to be referred to as “sports entertainment.” He does not adhere to the word, ‘wrestling industry.’ As a result of this, the announcers of the events WWE are been strictly mentioned to not use the banned terms. In case the usage comes into place they should be ready to face the wicked side of McMahon.

Vince McMahon to ban yet another popular word from WWE television

In one of the recent episodes of the Bryan and Vinny Show, the hosts were recapping RAW. During the course, Bryan Alvarez made an offhand comment about an announcer correcting himself. The announcer apologized instantly after using the term “attack.”

This led Bryan to think that whether the word is banned from the company. The announcers made use of the potentially banned word during the match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The usage of the term was made when Rollins lodged an attack on Cody.

Explaining the incident Bryan said,

“I think it was Seth Rollins attacking Cody. He goes ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted.’ And they just kept going. I was like, that was f***ing weird. And I went back and listened to it again. And sure as sh** he goes, ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted Cody.’ And then he just moves on and I thought, is this f***ing word banned?”

There is not an official confirmation from the company about the ban. But, Bryan feels that the probable reason for Vince banning the word would be the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine. The word “assaulted” could potentially be used in its place moving forward.