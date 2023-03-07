Is Vince McMahon in Charge of WWE Creative Again?

Vince McMahon returned to the WWE as the Executive Chairman earlier this year. Fans and WWE Superstars as well were concerned if his return to the board meant something similar would take place in the creative department. However, Triple H assured the talent that Vince was only there to facilitate the sale of the company, and he was strictly in charge of creative. However, recent developments have the fans worried again.

According to several reports, Vince McMahon was backstage on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Speculations have since surfaced regarding his role within the promotion. Many believe that he is back on creative. But is he really?

Is Vince McMahon back on WWE creative again?

According to Sean Ross Sapp, Vince McMahon was on RAW to visit John Cena. He stated that he had not heard anything indicating that Vince was involved in the creative direction.

Everything that I’ve heard thus far indicates that people at WWE Raw believe Vince McMahon was at the show to visit John Cena. He’s visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE over the last year — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 7, 2023

However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, believes that there is more than the WWE are letting on. He acknowledged that while Vince McMahon was at Gorilla, Triple H was still in charge of the show. Although, Meltzer is convinced that the WWE patriarch was not on the show just to visit John Cena. He said:

“He was in Gorilla all night. So what does that tell you? He wasn’t barking orders at people or anything like that, but he was in Gorilla all night and I was told – they tell you he’s only there to visit John Cena, that’s the story, but there’s more to it than that.”

“He (Vince McMahon)’s doing more than they’re (WWE) letting on, but the person who was in control was Levesque (Triple H) last night. It’s not like he (Vince) was there and in charge and doing stuff, but it’s not like he was just visiting John Cena and saying hi to a few people and then left. That didn’t happen either. The truth is a little bit in the middle.”

John Cena vs Austin Theory confirmed for WrestleMania 39

It was long reported that Austin Theory would face John Cena at WrestleMania 39. It was not known if the match was going to be for the title. The match was finally booked on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. John Cena, the face of WWE before Roman Reigns, will face Austin Theory for the United States Championship at the Grandest Stage of all.

Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse https://t.co/FR5T3r1tld — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 7, 2023

Austin Theory was groomed by Vince McMahon before he announced his retirement. It was believed that the WWE Chairman believes Austin Theory can be their next Cena and aligned with the youngster to get him over.

Vince’s fondness for Cena is well known. So, this is, in essence, a match between the past and the future.

Interestingly, Theory’s favorite wrestler growing up was Cena himself. So, this is a dream match for everyone, including one of the competitors himself.

