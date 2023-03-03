Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Spoilers: Will The Tribal Chief Retain His Championships At The Grandest Stage?

We are only one month away from the largest spectacle in sports entertainment, WrestleMania. As we know that WrestleMania is now a two-night affair, the second night will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare earned a title shot after emerging victorious in the Royal Rumble match. So far, the feud between the two has been very compelling. Especially, after Paul Heyman made things personal in his promos by talking about Cody Rhodes’ father and wife.

But, the question on everybody’s mind is if Cody Rhodes is the one chosen to finally dethrone Roman Reigns. According to a new report, Roman Reigns would walk out of WrestleMania as still the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. The cat is let out of the back early as there are internal talks going on about WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns is reportedly going to defend his WWE Championship in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania Backlash

According to Xero News, the word backstage is that Roman Reigns will reportedly be pitted against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Backlash in a triple-threat-match.

The report also added that if the match takes place, it would most likely be for the WWE Championship. This means that The Tribal Chief would retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

There are some internally pushing for a Backlash Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes. IF that Triple Threat match did happen, there could be a possibility it ends up being for the WWE Championship. — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 3, 2023

Whether Roman retains or loses his WWE Championship at Backlash, it makes sense that WWE will not want to break his impressive record-setting Universal Championship reign by having him put it on the line.

Paul Heyman may betray Roman Reigns in the future

Roman Reigns’ Wiseman, Paul Heyman, has proven to be the backbone of the Bloodline. But he could soon defect from the faction and betray Roman Reigns. It was reported by Xero News that Paul Heyman could potentially turn on Roman Reigns in the future and cause the Bloodline to finally split.

Smackdown Info and other bits From a source pic.twitter.com/j5W2lINgfS — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 3, 2023

The Bloodline is already showing cracks after Jey Uso disobeyed the Tribal Chief’s orders in recent times. It remains to be seen if Heyman costs Roman Reigns his WWE Championship at Backlash. It’s safe to bet that sooner or later, Cody Rhodes will become a top Champion in WWE.

