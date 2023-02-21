Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is one of the biggest names in the world of pro-wrestling. She was with the WWE for 10 years, during which she established herself as a cornerstone in the women’s division. However, the two did not meet in their financial and creative expectations, which eventually led to them parting ways earlier this year. Mone has since moved on and has even had her first wrestling match post WWE. However, the moment in between was a struggle for her. So much so that she said it felt like death to her.

Mone walked out of WWE during an episode of Monday Night RAW after she felt like the tag titles were being disrespected. She was never seen on another episode of WWE television. Fans kept speculating about her return, but it never happened. The CEO has now opened up on what it felt like the time she was away from WWE.

Mercedes Mone says life after WWE “felt like such a death”

The reigning IWGP Women’s Champion posted a documentary on her YouTube Channel where she talked about her pro-wrestling journey. She also talked about the time she spent struggling with what was next for her after her WWE departure.

“This whole time that I’ve been gone from the WWE, I’ve been really struggling [with] what’s next,” Mone said. “What am I going to do in wrestling? Who am I? I’ve been a character for like 10 years in that company, so it felt like such a death. It’s just been such a long journey trying to figure out who I am after the WWE and now it’s finally coming together.”

Before her IWGP Championship match against Kairi at Battle of the Valley, Mone was asked about a possible WWE return in the future. The former Horsewoman kept her options open saying that she would go wherever her heart took her.

Mercedes Mone has an enviable WWE career

Very few people, regardless of gender, have had the career Mercedes had in the WWE. As the Boss, she won the NXT Women’s Championship before moving on to the main roster. She then had a successful feud with Charlotte Flair, where the two traded the Raw Women’s Championships.

The one blemish on her Championship reigns was her inability to successfully defend the title. She first ended those talks when she became the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions with Bayley and defended successfully defended it.

However, those questions resurfaced when she defeated Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship and lost it back to her on her first defense.

She then defeated Bayley for the SmackDown women’s Champion and carried it for several months until WrestleMania. In doing so, she became the third woman to win all the singles titles in NXT and WWE, along with the tag titles.

Mone was also part of the first women’s main event in a pay per view, when she and Bayley closed out a NXT TakeOver. She did the same on the main roster with Charlotte Flair when the two main evented Hell in a Cell.

She went on to do the very same at WrestleMania, when she and Bianca Belair became the first two Black wrestlers to main event a WrestleMania. They were also the first one on one women’s match to close out the Grandest stage of all. The previous women’s main event was a triple threat.

She seems content with what she is doing now. But fans around the world are hoping she will return to the WWE one day and add to her accomplishments.

