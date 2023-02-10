Real Reason Why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Is Happening at the Elimination Chamber and Not WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar’s all-consuming obsession with Bobby Lashley has led to the duo’s third showdown that will take place at the forthcoming PLE, Elimination Chamber. It appears as if The Beast Incarnate is far from being through with the Almighty. On the 30th anniversary edition of Raw, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return and took out Bobby Lashley while he was in a match against Austin Theory with the United States Championship at stake. Lesnar’s attack on Lashley allowed Theory to secure the win.

Although both men have faced each other multiple times, so far, they have locked horns only twice in a singles contest. Out of which, Bobby holds one victory. Lashley defeated Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022 and claimed the WWE Championship.

Later that year, at Crown Jewel PLE, Lesnar got the best of Lashley after he managed to outsmart him and pin his shoulders to the mat while Lashley had the Hurt Lock synched in.

However, after the match concluded, Lesnar found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hand of Lashley. Now that both men are at each other’s throats again, their rivalry will most likely conclude at the Elimination Chamber. But, why not at WrestleMania?

Real reason why Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley is taking place at Elimination Chamber

According to The Wrestling Blog, the match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar was advanced to Elimination Chamber as the latter’s contract is due to expire in mid-April 2023. As of now, it is uncertain if Brock Lesnar wants to wrestle a match at the grandest stage. However, his possible match at WrestleMania is in talks internally.

I received reports last night confirming that Brock Lesnar contract is set to expire by mid April 2023. The reason Brock vs Bobby match is getting advanced to elimination chamber is because it’s unknown if Brock wants to have a match at Mania, they still having conversations — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 8, 2023

Before their match was set to happen at Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley was rumored to face Brock Lesnar at the show of shows. Lashley’s win at Royal Rumble 2022 over Brock Lesnar was not a clean win due to Roman Reigns’ interference. To see the two behemoths, take center stage at WrestleMania would have been no less than a dream match.

Bobby Lashley really disrespected Brock Lesnar by finger booping him on the nose 😂 ☝️ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dAOFpnrekr — Spartaprime (@Spartaprime) February 7, 2023

On the other hand, Gunther was also once spitballed as Brock Lesnar’s opponent for WrestleMania. The duo met face-to-face in the Royal Rumble match and exchanged blows. It remains to be seen if Brock Lesnar chooses to wrestle at the Grandaddy of shows. And if he does, who will his opponent be? Stay tuned for updates.

Seth Rollins calls Brock Lesnar “Terrifying”

The Visionary, Seth Rollins, is no stranger to feeling the intimidation that Brock Lesnar emits in the squared circle. Since Seth Rollins is now a dad, he was asked who he wouldn’t let babysit his child in a recent Q&A with Not Just Football.

At first, Rollins said there were many people on that list. When he was asked to be specific, he took Brock Lesnar’s name, as he finds the idea “terrifying”.

Come for the Q&A, stay for the singing of Wonderwall by @WWERollins and @CamHeyward 🎤 (cc: @WWE) pic.twitter.com/Vmj99cn58v — Not Just Football (@NotJustFootball) February 9, 2023

“I wouldn’t let Brock Lesnar babysit my kid. That’s Terrifying.“ Said Rollins

Maybe Seth Rollins took Brock Lesnar’s saying- “I don’t give a sh*t about your kids” to Heath Slater too seriously. But, indeed, Lesnar would not make an ideal babysitter, however, it is also true that Brock Lesnar is a father himself and knows a lot about parenting.

