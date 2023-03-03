Roman Reigns Says CM Punk “Has to Be Slapped Around a Few Times in Order to Get His Mind Right”

CM Punk grabbed the headlines in September 2022 after his infamous backstage brawl on the Night of All Out PPV. During the post-show presser, The Straight Edge wrestler unloaded a tirade of abuse directed at The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page. Things escalated quickly after he went backstage and occasioned a melee, engaging in physicality with the Elite. Ever since the incident, the wrestling world has soured on the former AEW World Champion.

It’s no secret that CM Punk is never afraid to speak his mind, which is why he is one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling. And WWE’s Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is certainly not a fan of CM Punk. Although both wrestlers have worked together in the past as allies and opponents, Roman Reigns made it clear that he does not like CM Punk.

Roman Reigns says he does not like CM Punk

Speaking on the Load Management podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his thoughts about CM Punk. According to the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, CM Punk made his job a “lot harder”. But, if there was ever a chance to share the ring with him, The Head of the Table would put his personal feelings aside and do what’s best for business.

“I don’t like the guy. I mean, I don’t know many people that do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. But yeah, he probably has to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right.”

CM Punk and Roman Reigns first rubbed shoulders back in 2012 when The Shield made their debut in WWE as invaders.

It was later disclosed that Paul Heyman has hired the Hounds of Justice to help CM Punk remain WWE Champion. In 2014, the duo locked horns in a singles match and Roman Reigns came up on top with a little assist from his Dean Ambrose.

CM Punk hints at his possible return to wrestling

Although some fans hate CM Punk, he is still one of the biggest attractions in wrestling. And there are a handful of his die-hard fans who expect him to make his return. The Second City Saint recently hinted at his potential return to wrestling. He replied “LFG” to a fan who is eager to see him in the squared circle again on social media.

The sooner you come to peace with it, the easier it’ll be 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/z83KJra5RT — TranquiloClubYT (@TranquiloClubYT) February 28, 2023

Punk’s status with AEW remains in limbo but, it’s unlikely for Tony Khan to let go of him. Despite the rumors about AEW looking to buy out his contract, CM Punk will probably be brought back and advised to clear the air with the Elite.

