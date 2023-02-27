Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Before that however, he is scheduled for one more title defense against Sami Zayn. Yes, the Bloodline cast out will face his former faction leader once again for the world titles on the road to WrestleMania.

The match was recently announced. However, the match will not take place on a televised show. The Tribal Chief will make a rare house show appearance this week, where he and Zayn will face each other for the second time since their fight at Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn rematch for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship announced

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will compete at a WWE live event on March 4 at The Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. This will be his first house show since September 24, 2022, when he fought and defeated AJ Styles in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to team up with Solo Sikoa against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. However, the company has since changed the match, and is now advertising a rematch between Zayn and Reigns instead.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Canada’s own @SamiZayn takes on @WWERomanReigns in a rematch for the Undisputed @WWE Universal Championship! Get your tickets for #WWE Road To WrestleMania at Coca-Cola Coliseum this Saturday March 4: https://t.co/5QYCRhMocU 🎟 pic.twitter.com/3LJORwpptx — Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) February 27, 2023

Will Sami Zayn be added to the main event of WrestleMania 39?

Since joining the bloodline, Sami Zayn has taken his game to the next level. Portrayed as a jester for a long time, the former Honorary Uce finally got tired of proving his loyalty to Roman Reigns and turned on him at the Royal Rumble.

The two fought recently fought each other at the Elimination Chamber in a highly praised match. However, since their PPV encounter, Zayn has moved away from Reigns and is currently entangled with Kevin Owens and The Usos.

Despite coming out to protect him, Owens still hasn’t forgiven Zayn for everything he’s done in the past. While Jimmy is clearly hostile with Zayn, Jey is still confused, adding yet another layer to this story.

Zayn’s conflict with the Bloodline, Owens and all the moving pieces in this story could very possibly be the reason why WWE changed the original match.

They may possibly want to hold off on the two Canadian’s pairing up just yet while their characters are yet to make up on WWE TV.

It has long been reported that Zayn and Owens will face The Usos for the tag team championships at WrestleMania, and it is possible that this match may even headline Night 1.

However, as things stand right now, it looks like Zayn is possibly done with his pursuit of the world titles for now and will not play any further part in the scheduled Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Grandest Stage of All.

