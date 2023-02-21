Saudi Arabia Reportedly Has an Ulterior Purpose Behind Their Intent of Purchasing WWE

Vince McMahon made his unpredictable return to WWE after a temporary retirement with a burning desire to pursue the sale of the global juggernaut, WWE. McMahon used his controlling stockholder power to reinstate himself back as the Executive Chairman of the Board. In the wake of his return, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as the Co-Ceo amidst the rumors about WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia’s PIF. A recent report states that Saudi Arabia is the largest potential candidate that could buy the WWE. But Vince McMahon’s asking price is reportedly sky-high.

According to Dave Meltzer, Saudi Arabia is heavily motivated to buy the company because of an ulterior motive. Meltzer noted that the market worth of WWE is estimated to be about $6.5 billion. However, Vince McMahon reportedly wants it sold for a whopping $9 billion. McMahon’s heavy asking price has also caused WWE’s stock value to plummet.

Saudi Arabia reportedly wants to buy WWE for more than commercial interests

During an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Saudi Arabia is interested in purchasing Vince McMahon’s company for more than commercial interest. Meltzer believes that despite the exorbitant price, Saudi Arabia would be willing to shell out the money from its PIF.

Meltzer called Saudi Arabia financing LIV Golf and investing in soccer “sports washing”. Saudi Arabia has a marred reputation for its human rights violations. Purchasing the most giant wrestling company in the world could improve its public image.

To this day, the WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has remained reticent on WWE’s potential sale. But let’s face it, if Vince has made up his mind, there’s not much anybody can do to make him budge.

Tony Khan is also one of the bidders to purchase WWE

Dave Meltzer had also previously pointed out that Tony Khan has an interest in purchasing WWE, as his family is in the business of making huge purchases.

But with Saudi Arabia as the front-runner of bidders, it is highly unlikely for Tony Khan to have WWE. At this point, the status of the company’s sale remains in limbo, however, WWE CEO, Nick Khan, has predicted it to go through within the next three months.

