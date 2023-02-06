Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul “Doesn’t Care” About the Wrestling Industry

Logan Paul finally made his groundbreaking comeback at Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. The Maverick returned after spending nearly three months out of commission due to an injury he sustained at Crown Jewel 2022 in a stellar match against Roman Reigns. Although Logan did not win the Royal Rumble match, he was a part of an iconic Royal Rumble moment with Ricochet. The duo crashed and burned midair after launching themselves from opposite sides of the ring. Aside from that, wrestling fans gasped in shock after Logan Paul sent Seth Rollins flying over the top rope.

So far, the Maverick has achieved quite a lot in his budding WWE career. The YouTube sensation is undoubtedly one of WWE’s biggest draws of 2022.

Following scoring the upset victory over Rollins by eliminating him in the Rumble, Paul is heavily rumored to be Rollins’ WrestleMania opponent. Although the match is not confirmed yet, Seth Rollins may have hinted at their potential feud on his social media.

Seth Rollins says he doesn’t like Logan Paul

The WWE Universe was just as shocked as Seth Rollins was after he was eliminated by Logan Paul in the Royal Rumble. Following his elimination, Seth Rollins looked back at Paul from outside the ring in disbelief. Taking to his Instagram feed, Seth Rollins addressed what he thinks about Logan Paul.

The former Universal Champion stated that he doesn’t like Logan Paul and that he wants him to stay out of his locker room. Rollins then claimed that Paul isn’t a wrestler and that he doesn’t care about the industry.

“I just advise him to stay in his lane…at the end of the day, he’s not a wrestler, he doesn’t wanna be a wrestler. He just wants to be famous. He doesn’t care about the industry. He’s not a wrestler. I think it’s best for him to stay in his lane, whatever his lane is. I don’t know, like buying counterfeit Pokémon cards. If that’s your lane, stay in that lane,” said Rollins.

Although the King Slayer sounded like he resents the YouTuber turned wrestler, it is conspicuous that the angle is a work. Paul scoring an elimination over Rollins at the Royal Rumble was a setup for their potential match at the show of shows. It remains to be seen how their rivalry develops. Seth Rollins will compete in the Elimination Chamber against five other elite competitors for Austin Theory’s United States Championship.

Disco Inferno thinks Logan Paul and Seth Rollins should main event night 1 of WrestleMania 39

Speaking on the “Keepin’ it 100” podcast, WCW legend Disco Inferno named Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Vs Logan Paul as two of his favorite matches for WrestleMania 39.

According to Inferno, if WWE builds their feud right, they could have Seth Rollins and Logan Paul in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 39. Inferno also noted that Logan Paul has already been featured in the main event of Crown Jewels PLE against Roman Reigns.

“I can’t think of anything that’s more compelling. The two matches I’m interested in are Roman against Cody and Rollins against Logan Paul… It could main event Night 1 if they built it right because Logan Paul has already main evented a pay-per-view against Roman Reigns,” said Disco Inferno.

