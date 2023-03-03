SmackDown Spoilers: Will Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Finally Come Face to Face? Bobby Lashley Bray Wyatt and More!

SmackDown, this week, is going to be special as The Tribal Chief is set to grace the show. In fact, Cody Rhodes will also be there. The 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner announced his arrival on the recent edition of RAW. Well, it seems that’s not the only thing fans will see on this week’s SmackDown Live. According to a recent report, WWE has some major segments planned for the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Recently, Xero News took to Twitter and shed light on the potential plans WWE has for this Friday. The report revealed some major details about the upcoming show.

This week’s SmackDown will feature a Cody-Roman face-off, Sami vs Solo, and much more

In its report, Xero News claimed Roman and Cody will kick off the upcoming episode of SmackDown live. In fact, fans might see the first face-off between the two men. Moreover, Sami Zayn is reported to face Solo Sikoa in the main event.

According to Xero News, this week’s SmackDown will also current IC Champion Gunther demanding his WrestleMania opponent. A segment featuring McIntyre, Sheamus, Kofi, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, and Xavier Woods is also rumored to happen. The report further noted that Bobby Lashley will attack Uncle Howdy and Santos Escobar will face Dominik on the show.

Considering the report, the upcoming edition of the blue brand looks like a mini PPV. Though how much of this will actually happen is yet to be seen. Meanwhile, Xero News also provided some key details about the future of The Bloodline.

The Bloodline could be splitting up soon as Paul Heyman reportedly will turn on Roman Reigns

In its report, Xero News also made big claims about the future of The Bloodline. It stated that The Wiseman could end up betraying The Tribal Chief. Moreover, fans might see the dominant faction splitting up soon.

The report further noted that there are discussions about Roman Reigns headlining the Backlash PPV after WrestleMania 39. As a matter of fact, The Tribal Chief is rumored to defend his title on that show.

Smackdown Info and other bits From a source pic.twitter.com/j5W2lINgfS — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 3, 2023

Does that mean, Roman Reigns will retain against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39?

Well, nothing can be said until it happens onscreen. As of now, all of this is nothing but just speculation. However, looking at the current push of Cody Rhodes, WWE can make him champion at WrestleMania 39. Other the other hand, they could decide to keep the titles on Roman to make his reign even longer.

Right Now, it’s tough to imagine either one on the losing end. Be it Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns, a decision executed wrongly could end up breaking their momentum. Anyway, let’s see how Triple H finds a satisfying end to the match.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.