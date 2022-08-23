“There’s no other way to put it” – Charlotte Flair talks about her beef with Becky Lynch

The Queen of Pay Per Views Charlotte Flair recently shed light on her real-life altercation with The Man, Becky Lynch.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been the powerhouses in the women’s division of WWE for years. The duo used to share a good relationship in and outside the ring until last year. During the October 22 episode of SmackDown Live, both women were booked to swap their champions as they were switching brands. But, Charlotte went off-script and dropped the Raw Women’s title on the ground.

Although she picked her championship and gave it to Sonya Deville, the incident became the reason both haven’t seen eye-to-eye ever since. Charlotte Flair recently spoke about the controversy and shared why she did what she did during that segment.

Charlotte Flair recalls her segment with Becky Lynch; Calls that incident accidental

Recently, the Queen made an appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions where she talked about her infamous 2021 segment against Big Time Becks. Charlotte claimed whatever happened, was accidental. Although she had no issues with everyone calling her bad, she asserted she did not drop the belt intentionally. She added that she will never go off script and do something like that on purpose.

However, talking about her beef with Becky Lynch, she admitted there were tensions between them in the past. But, then she mentioned her marriage with Andrade and Becky’s baby and asserted, that both have moved on. Now both are Alphas, who don’t see eye to eye and want to be the best. Charlotte stated:

“You have two women who want to be the best. There’s no other way to put it… Maybe we were each other’s crutches at one point. But now, she wants to be the best. I want to be the best. You have two alphas who don’t see eye-to-eye.”

The Queen lost her Smackdown Women’s championship in an I Quit Match

After their title swap in October, both women carried their championships until this year’s Show of Shows. At Wrestlemania 38, while Becky Lynch lost her Raw title against Bianca Belair, Charlotte successfully retained her gold against Ronda Rousey. However, she did lose her it to Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash.

After that defeat, Charlotte took a break from in-ring action and has not appeared on WWE tv. Though, it was displayed that the 15-time women’s champ was injured during the match. Meanwhile, she did marry her boyfriend, former WWE star, Andrade. Both were dating for a while and finally took their vows this May.

Nevertheless, with events like Clash at the Castle and Extreme Rules lined up, the Queen of Pay Per Views could be making a return very soon.

