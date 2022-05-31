Tony Khan and former WWE superstar mock WWE for changing venues for the upcoming PPV event of MITB

AEW founder Tony Khan recently mocked WWE for changing the MITB location from Allegiant stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena.

WWE recently announced a change in location for the MITB PPV event from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena. This gave Tony Khan, The founder of AEW, an opportunity to mock WWE on Twitter. The Cheif of the rival company tweeted,

“Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including great visits with fans + media, a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with Warner Brothers Discovery leadership, dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM, Today: AEW Rampage on TNT!”

As per Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the tweet from Tony Khan enraged some people in the WWE the names of whom were not revealed.

The switch to a smaller arena is supposedly an indication of poor ticket sales. The Allegiant Stadium was promoted by Cody Rhodes until it was switched to MGM Grand Garden Arena, which interestingly is also the arena where AEW had their first-ever Double or Nothing PPV held.

“Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week,” Khan tweeted. “See you tonight on Friday Night AEW Rampage on TNT at a special time tonight.

Khan did not stop at that, he further mocked WWE for going up against UFC’s International Fight Week next.

Tony Khan was not alone poking fun at WWE

A lot of superstars on the AEW roster have jumped ships from WWE to be in AEW. Superstars who believe they were treated unfairly in the WWE never fail to pounce on the company’s weaknesses. CM Punk joined Tony Khan with a wisecrack of his own. Punk kept it short saying “Another Bomb Threat smh” on his Instagram alluding to Vince’s decision to change venues.

In 1991, WWE had announced a change in venue for the showcase of Immortals show apparently due to “Bomb Threats”. It was later revealed by the media Slam! Sports of Canada that the real reason for the change was poor ticket sales.

