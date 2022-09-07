“Vince is out’ — now what’s gonna happen? I’m outta here”- Triple H reveals details on main event level WWE superstar walking out of SmackDown after Vince McMahon announced his retirement

Triple H gives his thoughts on why Brock Lesnar walked out on an episode of SmackDown on July 22 after learning of Vince McMahon’s resignation.

On an edition of SmackDown on July 22, WWE announced that Vince McMahon would no longer be contributing to the product and officially resigned from his job. The impact of that shocking news didn’t sit well with many wrestling personalities as Vince is loved by many in the company.

One of the many people who took Vince’s retirement emotionally was The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. When Lesnar learned about Vince’s resignation, he said “I’m out” and walked out of the arena.

It took some convincing from WWE to get the six-time WWE Champion to return later on the show. Speaking with Ariel Helwani in an interview on BT Sports, Triple H explained what happened backstage.

According to The Game, Brock Lesnar was more comfortable with his former boss and walked out on the thought of working with a new person. Lesnar is well known as a private person. He has worked closely with Vince in WWE and with Dana White in UFC. The main event superstar likes to work with the devil he knows.

“Brock is inherently not a trusting person. It’s just how he is, he doesn’t like people. [laughs]

“But he’s not a trusting person, and I think in that moment where you just hear, ‘Vince is out’ — now what’s gonna happen? I’m outta here… and I think there was just a moment of that. Nothing more. Nothing less… then we have conversations and comes back. I have a great relationship with Brock.”

After Lesnar was brought back the night of the walkout, he decimated the Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory and moved on with the show.

Triple H comments on if Vince McMahon is still operating the product from afar

After assuming control as the new Head of Creative, Triple H is now the primary operator of the product. Wrestling fans saw many changes under the new era led by The Cerebral Assasin. On being asked if Vince was still in any way related to the product, Triple H said:

“No [Vince has nothing to do with the product anymore]. One of the things that he said to me — I don’t want to say outright said, but alluded to me, he’s like, “Look, you’re going to do things. You can’t think about how I would do things. You have to think about what you want to do, and how you feel like it’s best for the product. I might not like it, but I understand why you’re going to do the things you’re going to do. You have to do what you feel is right.’

Although The Game has a new world of responsibilities opened up to him, his father-in-law’s advice indicates that Triple H has the freedom to think and work independently and not conform to anyone else’s ideas. So far, the visible changes in the system are a glimpse of Triple H’s authenticity. The most noteworthy change is bringing back former WWE superstars like Karrion Kross. The WWE universe is now awaiting the return of Braun Strowman. It remains to be seen how many more surprises Haitch has up his sleeve.