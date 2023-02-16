AEW stars FTR, known as The Revival in WWE, are regarded as one of, if not, the best tag team wrestlers in the world. However, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon felt differently. He didn’t see the appeal in them. That is very evident in the manner he used them during their time in his promotion. The Tag Team has numerous accolades in the WWE. They are the first WWE Tag Team Triple Crown winners. However, their booking left a lot to desire. Knowing now that Vince called one of their matches the worst wrestling match he’s ever seen, tells you what their standing was with the big boss man.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, are seen as old-time wrestlers who fight in the mold of the athletes of yesteryear. However, their act failed to get over with Vince McMahon, who did not hold back with his views on them. In fact, he gave them a piece of his mind at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Vince McMahon called The Revival’s Royal Rumble match “the worst wrestling match” he’s ever seen

The Revival fought the Good Brothers in the 2018 Royal Rumble. Their match lasted a little over 9 minutes. During a recent episode of “FTR with Dax,” podcast, Harwood recalled that the two teams had faced each other so often that they joked that they were constantly alternating wins.

After their scheduled match at the Royal Rumble, the two teams left believing they had done a good job. However, Vince McMahon had a completely opposite opinion.

“We come to the back and Vince (McMahon) is waiting for us, all four of us. We thought the match was good. It was like an eight-minute match. We came to the back and he said, ‘Welp, that was absolutely the worst wrestling match I’ve ever seen in my entire life,’” Harwood recalled.

Harwood added that he took it as a badge of pride because Vince was at the helm during Hulk Hogan’s Era and had seen all the eras that followed and still called them the worst wrestling match, he’s seen in all his years. He concluded by sarcastically stating that Vince probably didn’t even know that they were “employed there for eight years.”

Vince McMahon was once so bored by a match he stopped it

Vince McMahon may have called The Revival vs The Good brothers the worst match he’s ever seen, but at least he let that match finish. Back in 2003, the WWE Chairman stopped a match between Tajiri and Rhyno and instead moved to the next segment, which was a bikini contest.

The incident took place at a house show. Before the match, Vince told Rhyno not to make any mistakes. Rhyno was advised by an agent to sit on a hold if the crowd stars chanting boring.

During his match with Tajiri, the crowd started chanting ‘boring.’

Rhyno then responded by going into a reverse chin lock multiple times. This angered Vince McMahon, who walked out and stopped the match.

Rhyno then went back and confronted Vince McMahon about his interference, to which the WWE Chairman said:

“If they’re chanting boring, they’re bored.”

Rhyno explained that he was simply doing what one of the agents told him to do. However, Vince was having none of it. He told Rhyno that the agent was not a top guy because top guys save their money and don’t have to work.

While Rhyno was not pleased with the way things had gone down, he was still pleased with the pay check he received for the match.

