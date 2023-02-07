The wrestling business, like any other business, can be quite brutal. In fact, sometimes it can be quite unfairly brutal. You can ask all the releases during the pandemic era how brutal it can be. However, things like this don’t always don’t go unnoticed. We’re talking about the release of the Good Brothers who were let go during what is known as the darkest day in wrestling. They are now back in the WWE but have been compensated for the way they were parted with, all due to Triple H, who still feels about the way the situation was handled.

The Good Brothers made their WWE return last year, to help AJ Styles against Finn Balor and Judgement Day. Since then, fans have wondered what their status in the promotion is. Well turns out not only do they have a contract with the promotion, but they’ve been given longer ones.

WWE Tag Team were given long term contracts because Triple H felt bad about the way they were released

According to Fightful, most returning WWE Superstars were given three-year contracts. However, the Good Brothers have been locked up for five instead. The report claims that the Tag Team decided to stay in WWE over AEW, NJPW and Impact because of Triple H, because of which the current WWE Chief Content Officer was upset at their eventual release a year later

“Fightful was told that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are both under five-year WWE contracts that have them set to stay with the company until late 2027. When we asked about why the deals were longer than others we’ve heard about, one higher up said that Triple H had helped negotiate their decision in 2019 to stay with the company over AEW, NJPW and IMPACT, and felt badly that they were released prematurely.”

Triple H recalled a swath of released talent

The Good Brothers were not the only released wrestlers recalled to the promotion. Triple H has facilitated the returns of numerous wrestlers such as Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano Dexter Lumis, Emma and most recently Bray Wyatt.

One can argue if their booking has improved or not, but the very fact that the WWE have decided to give them another chance goes to show the difference in the way Triple H wants to run WWE in comparison to his father-in-law Vince McMahon.

It is still early to judge how well they’re doing. We can maybe revisit this discussion later, but fans can be hopeful that wrestlers will not be let go until given a fair run to judge their potential and how far they can go.

