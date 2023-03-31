Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Make an Appearance at WrestleMania 39

We are only a couple of days away from the Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment, WrestleMania 39. The event is scheduled for two nights, April 1 & 2 emanating from Los Angeles. This year’s WrestleMania is certain to be an action-packed event with Triple H at the helm of Creative. But, will the creator of it all, Vince McMahon, be there? A new report confirms Vince McMahon’s presence at the Grandest Stage.

This will be the first time ever that WrestleMania is organized without Vince McMahon in control of the Creative. Interestingly, this may even be the last time that Vince makes his appearance at WrestleMania with the impending sale of WWE. Nick Khan had previously stated that the sale should not take very long.

Vince McMahon will reportedly appear at WrestleMania 39

According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon is set to make an appearance at WrestleMania 39. However, it’s not known if the Boss intends to make his appearance on TV. The Executive Chairman of the Board will certainly be present backstage.

His most recent appearance backstage was during an edition of Raw on March 6th. Sources claimed that Vince McMahon was there to meet John Cena.

Dave Meltzer confirms on WOR that Vince McMahon was in Gorilla backstage all night at Raw, doing “more than they were letting him on”. Yep, he’s crawling in. pic.twitter.com/XXPZlurGdE — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) March 7, 2023

While the WWE management has denied Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Creative realm, WWE talents reportedly believe that The Boss is still operating.

Nothing can be said for sure, however, there are signs that portend that Vince McMahon is playing the role of the backseat driver. It remains to be seen if the 77-year-old makes his appearance on camera.

Vince McMahon wrestled a match at WrestleMania 38

Time certainly flies, as it was only last year that Vinnie Mac wrestled a match at the Showcase of Immortals. Before temporarily retiring, Vince McMahon made a riveting appearance at WrestleMania 38.

After Pat McAfee defeated McMahon’s protégé, Austin Theory, he challenged McMahon to wrestle. Fans were shocked to see the Genetic Jackhammer’s impressive physique at that age.

Vince McMahon returns to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38, Steve Austin appears https://t.co/9R2FpvJNTZ pic.twitter.com/EG8uLntgQp — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) April 4, 2022

It’s a fact that McMahon, at this age, is geriatric but, his body substantiates that McMahon is still regular in the gym. After McMahon picked up the win over McAfee, he celebrated with Stone Cold Steve Austin, drinking beers. Only to be stunned moments later.

Click here for more wrestling news.